4-yr-old, 6 workers killed in Bachupally wall collapse

Hyderabad: Seven labourers, including a 4-year-old-child were killed when a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Renuka Yellamma Colony Bachupally. The victims were contract laborers working for Horizon Ritz construction company and from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.



The victims are identified as Thirupathi Maji, Shanker, Raju, Kushi w/o Raju, Ram Yadav, Geetha Ram Yadav and Himanshu, a 4 -year-old child.



Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday throwing the life out of gear in some parts.



BJP workers who visited the accident site demanded that Municipal & HMDA authorities should give compensation to the victims' families and a criminal case should be registered against the builder and contractor.



