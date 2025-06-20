4 Civilians Enter Secunderabad MCEME Suspiciously With Fake ID; Case Booked

Hyderabad: The entry of four persons including a woman and one impersonating himself as an air force officer into the jubilee gate of MCEME in Secunderabad under suspicious circumstances triggered panic on Thursday prompting the security personnel to be on high alert on the army premises.

Four civilians, one impersonating as an Air Force Officer Wing Commander Rajat Kumar Mishra along with three others including a woman entered MI Techno Chowk Gate of MCEME and got unauthorised access around 1 pm by showing a fake identity card.

The individuals were under suspicion and observed by the sentries when they reached the Jubilee gate of MCEME. The individuals were clicking photographs and making videos of the military area of CSD canteen and soldier monument on the road.

The sentries observed them and activated the MCEME QRT to reach the site. The four personnel - Rakesh Kumar Naresh Ray, Ashish Kumar, Aaliya Abbshi Mubark and Nagma Bano Mahemood Ali - were immediately detained by MCEME QRT and were taken for investigation.

The matter was immediately intimated to Provost Unit TASA and Detachment Southern Command Intelligence Battalion. (DSCIB) the personnel of 7DSCIB Intelligence Agency Of Air Force, Representatives of Provost Unit headquarters TASA carried out joint questioning of individuals on the site at MCEME.

A complaint lodged to Trimulgherry police requested to register an FIR against the four persons and took up investigation

Based on the complaint, the Trimulgherry Sub-Inspector R Rajasekhar Reddy booked a case under Sections 61(2), 329 (3), 319 (2), 340 (2) and 168 of BNS and took up investigation.