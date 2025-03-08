Woman dares all odds to drive auto

Hyderabad: Tough life and a few inspiring words from husband in his last days made Aruna Arige take the driver’s seat on a three-wheeler. She successfully braved several attempts to wean away her bread-winner, including a bid to steal the vehicle. However, she never turned back and continued auto-driving to feed her children.

The 35-year old Aruna, who stays near Raniganj in Secunderabad, says she was inspired by her husband when he got his first heart stroke after showing signs of weakness for around seven years. As the income levels started receding, Aruna started working as a conductor in a private bus and later as a gig worker delivering food on a two-wheeler.

Recalling the words of her husband, Aruna said it was him who urged her to live like a tigress when his health condition deteriorated, necessitating an open heart surgery in November 2023. The operation was done, but he passed away in hospital four days after the operation.

Aruna took her fate in her stride, Aruna started driving an auto rickshaw to support her children.

However, some unknown persons stole her auto-rickshaw, which she took on daily rent. After three months of searching, the police found it in Shamshabad. However, thieves stole the vehicle’s battery and tyres, which made her spend over Rs 40,000 to make it functional again.

She earns around Rs 1,200 per day and manages to take home an average of Rs 600 per day after paying the auto rent and gas charges. Her 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter study at a government school. However, as she was unable to pay attention to their studies, she is planning to enrol them at any government hostel from the next academic year.

She stays at a rented house and repents her lack of luck as she did not get a double-bed-room house.

While she gives all the credit to her husband, who asked her to live life as a ‘aada puli (tigress)’ and not ‘aada pilla (girl child)’. She also gives credit to some fellow male auto-drivers who have been constantly supporting her and giving her some orders.