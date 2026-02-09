Puducherry’s French War Memorial: A Tribute to Fallen WWI Soldiers

Have you ever heard of a monument like Omaha Beach and the D-Day Memorial in Normandy, France? Did you know India also has a similar memorial dedicated to soldiers of World War I?

On a sunny, humid day, as you walk along Goubert Avenue in White Town, soaking in the sea breeze from the promenade beach in Puducherry, you may notice a quiet garden with a striking soldier’s statue at its centre. This is the French War Memorial, located beside the Municipalite de Pondichery building and directly opposite the Gandhi Statue.

The site holds deep historical significance. When Puducherry was under French rule, around 500 soldiers from French India were sent to fight in World War I. In 1937, the then Governor of Pondicherry, Horace Valentin Crocicchia, ordered the construction of a memorial to commemorate those who died for France during the war (1914–1918).

The statue was designed by French sculptor Gaston Petit along with architect Delafon. A bronze plaque bearing the names of the fallen soldiers was later added. Over time, more names were included — those who died in World War II, the Algerian War and the French war in Indochina.

Every year on July 14, France’s National Day (Bastille Day), the memorial is decorated and illuminated in honour of the soldiers. The monument remains property of France and is maintained by the French government, whose officials visit annually to lay wreaths at its base.

Such monuments remind us of India’s diverse and layered history, preserving memories of global events that touched the country during the colonial era.