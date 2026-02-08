Nirankari Sant Samagam in South India

Hyderabad: In the divine presence of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj and Nirankari Rajpita Ramit Ji, the Nirankari Sant Samagam of India's Southern States is being organized with reverence and devotion on February 7 and 8, 2026, at the N.T.R. Stadium Complex, opposite Indira Park, Lower Tank Bund Road, Domalguda, Hyderabad (Telangana).

Hyderabad is bestowed with the good fortune of hosting this sacred Sant Samagam for the third time. With the blessings of Satguru Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj, the first Regional Sant Samagam of South India was organized here in the year 2000, and in 2013, this city again stood witness to this divine event. Following the successful organization in Bengaluru last year, Hyderabad is once again becoming the center for this spiritual confluence of humanity.

This Sant Samagam is a spiritual event dedicated to the universal message of love, peace, harmony, and oneness. To ensure its success, selfless service has already commenced, in which hundreds of devotees and followers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are offering their services with a spirit of selflessness.

The preparations for the Samagam are progressing rapidly with discipline and dedication. A complex equipped with well-organized arrangements, a clean environment, and necessary facilities is taking shape, where every service is taking the form of spiritual practice.

The Nirankari Sant Samagam is identified by the spiritual consciousness experienced there. Here, the boundaries of caste, religion, and language dissolve, and through love, service, congregation, and surrender, devotees experience human unity. Service is not considered a duty here, but rather a blessed privilege, where action, spiritual practice and dedication are transformed into inner soul-satisfaction.

In the coming days, this stadium complex will take the form of a spiritual township, where saints and devotees from South India, from across the country and abroad will participate in this divine confluence of love, harmony, and humanity.