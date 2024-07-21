NETA NATTER | REVANTH'S BRAND OF HUMOUR WINS ALL

Lunch anyone? And with the Deputy Chief Minister? Why not? But there is always a catch and this was revealed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the recent district collector's conference: Implement the crop loan waiver effectively and enjoy a sumptuous lunch with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the man who holds the state's purse strings as finance minister. Revanth during the conference said the government was considering special incentives for collectors who ensure effective implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme and in a lighter vein added that one of these incentives would be a grand lunch with the Deputy CM. Revanth said while he would love to have been the host, he couldn't because of Budget constraints. Pointing to Bhatti, he said that as in charge of the state’s finances, Bhatti would be the perfect host for such an event, eliciting some laughter all around during an otherwise serious discussion.Love him or hate him. There is no stopping from keeping former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao away from the spotlight. A constant target of the BJP and the Congress — and with good reason, after all he is a known trouble shooter for his party — Harish was in the news again the other day at a party event with pictures circulated of him wearing a 'TRS' scarf, instead of a 'BRS' scarf. Speculation was swift with the question — was the BRS going back to being TRS? Though BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao had made amply clear that there was no going back, and even if something were to be done, it would take a long time as the laws of the land will need to be followed. Harish was making a point about the roots of the party, was the one line that went around. However, it all died down soon after it became known that a party worker had handed Harish an old party scarf which he wore.Former minister R.K. Roja in the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh is no newcomer to controversy. Of late, she has been subjected to flak directed at her from the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena supporters, who appeared to have found a reason to hit back at her. After all, she was known for her acerbic comments on the leaders of these parties and this was as good an excuse as any to get back at her, as far as the TDP and Jana Sena workers were concerned. They started an online campaign, sharing a video of Roja apparently shooing away sanitation workers when they tried to take a selfie with her during her recent visit to the Tiruchendur temple in Tamil Nadu. As soon as the video hit social media, netizens pounced, accusing the YSRC firebrand of openly displaying untouchability. The uproar is gaining momentum, and it looks like Roja's latest brush with fame isn't exactly a career highlight.