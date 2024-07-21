NETA NATTER | REVANTH'S BRAND OF HUMOUR WINS ALL
From lunch incentives with Deputy CM to Harish Rao's TRS scarf and Roja's social media storm, here's the latest political scoop from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Lunch anyone? And with the Deputy Chief Minister? Why not? But there is always a catch and this was revealed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the recent district collector's conference: Implement the crop loan waiver effectively and enjoy a sumptuous lunch with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the man who holds the state's purse strings as finance minister. Revanth during the conference said the government was considering special incentives for collectors who ensure effective implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme and in a lighter vein added that one of these incentives would be a grand lunch with the Deputy CM. Revanth said while he would love to have been the host, he couldn't because of Budget constraints. Pointing to Bhatti, he said that as in charge of the state’s finances, Bhatti would be the perfect host for such an event, eliciting some laughter all around during an otherwise serious discussion.
HARISH SPARKS DEBATE ABOUT TRS VS BRS
Love him or hate him. There is no stopping from keeping former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao away from the spotlight. A constant target of the BJP and the Congress — and with good reason, after all he is a known trouble shooter for his party — Harish was in the news again the other day at a party event with pictures circulated of him wearing a 'TRS' scarf, instead of a 'BRS' scarf. Speculation was swift with the question — was the BRS going back to being TRS? Though BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao had made amply clear that there was no going back, and even if something were to be done, it would take a long time as the laws of the land will need to be followed. Harish was making a point about the roots of the party, was the one line that went around. However, it all died down soon after it became known that a party worker had handed Harish an old party scarf which he wore.
ROJA BECOMES VICTIM OF HER OWN CELEBRITY
Former minister R.K. Roja in the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh is no newcomer to controversy. Of late, she has been subjected to flak directed at her from the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena supporters, who appeared to have found a reason to hit back at her. After all, she was known for her acerbic comments on the leaders of these parties and this was as good an excuse as any to get back at her, as far as the TDP and Jana Sena workers were concerned. They started an online campaign, sharing a video of Roja apparently shooing away sanitation workers when they tried to take a selfie with her during her recent visit to the Tiruchendur temple in Tamil Nadu. As soon as the video hit social media, netizens pounced, accusing the YSRC firebrand of openly displaying untouchability. The uproar is gaining momentum, and it looks like Roja's latest brush with fame isn't exactly a career highlight.
THE RISE AND RISE OF PAWAN KALYAN
The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena's 100 per cent strike rate in the recent elections in Andhra Pradesh has become a talk of the town in Mumbai. High-profile guests attending the Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani's son's marriage, turned curious about the winning streak of the Jana Sena and they even started to give more respect to the actor, party chief and AP's Deputy Chief Minister. While honouring the newly-elected MPs and MLAs at a programme at the party office at Mangalagiri, the Jana Sena chief shared his experience in Mumbai and said that their victory had enhanced the respect they are getting at the national level. Pawan said that he felt delighted at the kind of honour their party is getting. The Jana Sena contested 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in the recently held polls and won all of them.
CM PRAISES ANKAPUR'S DELICIOUS CHICKEN
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is always in the news, this time at the event launching the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme. Interacting with Ravi, a farmer of Bodhan in Nizamabad, during the video conference in which the CM spoke with a handful of farmers from different districts, Revanth, responding to the joy of the farmer whose crop loan was waived, asked in a light -hearted manner if this would get him a tase of the famous Ankapur chicken to celebrate the occasion. The Ankapur spicy country chicken curry has made a name for itself over the last 25 years, becoming a staple in the Nizamabad district during meals whenever VIPs and VVIPs visit the district.
Contributions from Narender Pulloor, L. Venkat Ram Reddy, Sampat G. Samritan, Avinash P. Subramanyam, Balu Pulipaka
