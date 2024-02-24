NETA NATTER | REVANTH LOVES LB STADIUM

It looks like the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have a special relationship. After all, he took his oath as Chief Minister there. And the stadium continues as the venue of choice for him for major events. He has already attended events at the LB Stadium thrice to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited candidates in various state government departments. He is now set to do so for the fourth time on March 2 for another such event. For Revanth Reddy, this is because he wants to see the joy among students, youth and unemployed and their families when securing jobs and if the plans hold, the word is he wants to distribute appointment letters to 25,000 people in LB Stadium before the election code for Lok Sabha polls kicks in.

JAGAN’S ‘GADA’ TO THE RESCUE

What better than the famous ‘gada’ (mace), the weapon of choice of Bhima from the Mahabharata, when it comes to beating down one’s opponents. This is something AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy apparently agrees with. Recently, at a felicitation of volunteers at Tadikonda in Guntur district, he was handed a ‘gada’ by AP home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha who also, for good measure, showed how it should be used. Jagan, clearly a quick learner, demonstrated a few moves of his own with the ‘gada’ much to the amusement of onlookers.

CHAIR VS SLEEVES IN AP?

In a no-holds-barred political fight, anything can become a point of contention. Such was the case with the phrase from a song in actor Mahesh Babu’s recent ‘Gunturu Karam’ À movie. The song with the phrase ‘Kurchi Madathapetti (fold that chair)', has gained popularity, and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, referred to it in one of his speeches, denouncing the ruling YSRC. Though the expression itself has some undertones of obscenity, in the current political discourse which has turned into a bitter battle of words anything goes, or so it appears political leaders believe. In response, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted his party workers to fold their shirt sleeves (Chokka Madathapetti) and get into the electoral field with renewed enthusiasm to beat the Jana Sena-TD alliance. The fallout was that the song has become more popular with folks tuning into it wondering what all this brouhaha is all about.

BRS LOST IN THE DARK AS ELECTIONS NEAR

The party president is barely to be seen in public after promising regular visits to the party headquarters. The working president is away visiting foreign lands. And leaders and workers are left wondering what they will have to do to face the coming Lok Sabha elections. This is the situation the BRS in Telangana state is in at present. Many party leaders and cadres are wondering if K. Chandrashekar Rao has fully recovered from his hip replacement surgery and if this is the reason why he is not visiting the party HQ regularly as promised. Coupled with the absence of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao who has gone abroad, and with the Congress and the BJP hitting the streets preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, BRS cadres are said to be wondering what the party strategy would be for the coming elections.