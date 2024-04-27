NETA NATTER | KCR, KTR TREAD ON UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY

All it takes is one good political defeat to make leaders tread paths they would otherwise have not. Take the instance of BRS chief and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who visited a regional news channel studio and spent a whopping four hours doing an interview live. Similarly, his son K.T. Rama Rao has been visiting various temples, including the Gadwal Jogulamba temple, as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign and offering prayers. Both developments came as a big surprise to political circles. One, because KCR never took part in any live debate on any regional TV channel in the last 10 years, and KTR, a self-declared atheist, stayed away from temples including the renovated Yadadri temple when it was inaugurated by KCR with the then Cabinet in attendance. Politics, as they say, is a fickle mistress.

A BATTLE OF OATHS ENSUES

Promises, oaths. These have become the staple of politicians and the current overheated political situation in Telangana is seeing more and more of these each day. While BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao is slamming the A. Revanth Reddy government for indulging only in thitlu and votlu (abuse of BRS leaders, and promises on Gods), but doing nothing, his son K.T. Rama Rao has demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy take a vottu on his wife and daughter instead of Gods. Revanth is taking oaths with God as his witness at famous temples in different constituencies during his campaign and saying that he will waive crop loans of all farmers in one go by August 15. But Gods, KTR counters, do not question back and so wants Revanth to take such oaths on his wife and daughter.

BRS DOES U-TURN

Gone are the days of bemoaning about the country as a whole and how the BRS was the answer that the nation could be waiting for. After the Assembly elections defeat, and with Lok Sabha polls looming, BRS leaders have gone back to their golden oldie, that only it can protect the interests of the state. For instance, in Adilabad, BRS leaders in their speeches say that regional parties like the BRS can only protect the interest of Telangana state, unlike the Congress and the BJP. Former BRS minister Jogu Ramanna is leading the pack, saying only the BRS can talk about the state, and that national parties have no real interest in Telangana’s welfare. While it is no longer TRS and is now BRS, for now, the opposition party is betting on the ‘old is gold’ adage.

WE CAN HURL ABUSE AND STILL SEEK SUPPORT?

That politicians try to give a spin of their own to suit their political convenience is a given. They live by the dictum that there are no permanent friends and foes in politics, and follow it in letter and spirit. As its true and blue followers, they tend to justify their own party hopping but decry the moves of their opponents. The other day, BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao found fault with the Congress and especially Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for going to Kerala and calling the CPM communalists there, even as his colleague, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, was hobnobbing with their leaders seeking their support in Telangana state. This left one wondering what would be his opinion on his party’s alignment with the Kashmir-based PDP again, which it regularly blames for hobnobbing with separatists.

FOOT IN MOUTH FOR NANDYAL MP

A slip of the tongue is a common occurrence for everyone, particularly when they are momentarily inattentive. However, in the realm of politics, such slips can pose major problems as Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy found out. After filing his nomination papers, he made glowing references to his YSRC president and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare schemes. But, as he wound up, he called on the people to vote for the bicycle symbol, which belongs to the YSRC’s arch-rival, the Telugu Desam. Though he tried to make immediate amends, his comment flew through the online world, with folks cracking jokes at him. Clearly, an untimely slip of the tongue can’t be corrected even with nine urgent stitches in these days of instant communication.

PAWAN DANCES TO THE PEOPLE’S TUNE

Song and dance are part of the political process and candidates facing elections are no strangers to this. And if the candidate happens to be an actor-politician like Pawan Kalyan, then things can quickly get interesting. Using all his histrionic skills, Pawan, contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, alternates between fits of anger and rage. But of late, he has also taken to shaking a leg, given how popular some of his numbers from his movies are. This was on full display at the nomination rally of his Jana Sena’s candidate from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency, Tangella Uday Srinivas, the other day. During the rally, Pawan danced to the accompanying drumbeats driving the crowds wild with men and women joining in with enthusiasm. Whether sweating it out in the sun by dancing will get his party votes, however, remains to be seen.

Contributions from Vadrevu Srinivas, G. Ram Mohan, L. Venkatram Reddy, P.V. Prasad, Pillalamarri Srinivas.