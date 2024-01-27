NETA NATTER | IAS ERSTWHILE KINGS BITING THEIR NAILS
Many bureaucrats, who once wielded enormous power and ruled the roost in the BRS government, are a worried lot. The question haunting them is on whose neck will the axe fall next. These fears are haunting them more now with the ACB arresting TS RERA secretary S. Balakrishna, who was known as a close aide of former MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao. Those in the know say it is no secret that Balakrishna managed to secure dual posts as director in HMDA and in RERA with KTR’s blessings and continued holding both posts for more than five years, something unheard of in recent years. It’s not just Balakrishna who is under the lens. Former MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, who wielded an unusual amount of clout, is on the radar for his role in Formula E race irregularities in Hyderabad. And so, several other babus are now a worried lot.
DEFEATED CONG CANDIDATES ALSO WANT LIMELIGHT
After having worked hard for their party's success in the recent Assembly elections, several defeated Congress candidates, later declared as in-charges for their constituencies, appear to believe that the least that can be done for them is that they get to share the dais with officials at various programmes and functions. This is irking officials, and of course opposition BRS and BJP MLAs. This is almost like what it was during the BRS' rule when members of MLAs' families copied the 'family rule' format and had their way in their constituencies. Now Congress candidates who lost the elections are doing the same, officials rue, particularly in Armoor, Balkonda, Kamareddy and a few other constituencies.
NANDYAL FIREWORKS ALREADY ABLAZE
In an unexpected development, a ruling party leader in Nandyal orchestrated an 'Atma Gourava Yatra' against the local legislator. This rare protest took an unexpected turn when the police intervened and stopped the yatra at the Nandyal bus stand. Responding to the disruption, Gokul Krishna Reddy, the YSRC leader and ZPTC member, an aspirant for party ticket from Nandyal, launched a scathing attack on at MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, accusing him of being a non-local, and that his yatra was deliberately obstructed out of spite, thus setting the stage for some localised fireworks.