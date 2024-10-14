NETA NATTER | EVM MLA GETS THE LAST LAUGH





Whatever happens, former deputy chief minister ThatikondaRajaiah somehow becomes a sensation sooner rather than later. During public meetings, he grabs attention by taking potshots at other leaders, as in the case of a meeting in Thorrur where he lit into those jumping from one party to another calling them chameleons, and warning that he will let loose garden lizards (thonda) on to them to teach them a lesson. His targets were the BRS turncoats who joined the Congress recently but the joke was on Rajaiah. Just as he issued the warning, a garden lizard fell on him and snuck under his shirt leaving Rajaiah doing an impromptu jig while trying to get rid of the reptile. While that left several BRS leaders on the dais, including T. Harish Rao, E. Dayakar Rao, S. Madusudhana Chary, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, in splits, some in the crowd wondered if the lizard knew anything of Rajaiah’s future political plans.

ALAI BALAI THE GREAT UNIFIER?

The general body meeting of Alai Balai Foundation at the Exhibition Grounds appears to have set a new record. The event, organised ahead of the annual Alai Balai, saw leaders from all political parties and persons from different backgrounds attending, with proceedings culminating into a grand feast. During this particular meeting, there were more persons on the dais representing the many committees, each with the responsibility of getting one piece of the Alai Balai puzzle into place. When the folks in the audience realised that there were more of them on the dais than in the audience, someone whispered that this seemed to be a good way to ensure work gets done; after all, only the important ones get called on to the dais. Irrespective of what the audience members had to say, the Alai Balai event has over the years become one where people of all colours and politics meet, and greet each other without any reservations.

TPCC PREZ POURS PRIASE ON D. SRINIVAS

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud is a man on a mission. Ever since his elevation to the present position, he has been making every effort to carry people with him, and has set a respectful tone for the rest in the party to follow. The other day, at a meeting in Nizamabad, Goud recalled several leaders and their contributions to the state and how he learnt political craft from them. This list included leaders from different sides of the spectrum —former ministers Argul Rajaram, T. Bala Goud, former PCC chief D. Srinivas and former minister S. Santosh Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and Mandava Venkateshwar Rao. He agreed he had differences with D. Srinivas, but described him as his political guru. Goud also referred to several BRS and TD leaders, leaving many wondering if his message of respect would be understood by some in the Congress.