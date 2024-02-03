NETA NATTER | BAD VASTU HALTS MOVING IN FOR MLAS

Remember the Vastu Dosha issues that saw perfectly good office buildings brought down and new ones built in Telangana state in its first ten years? This fear appears to have spilled over with some newly elected MLAs hesitating to move into official camp offices in their Assembly constituencies. With quite a few BRS MLAs who used their camp offices biting the dust in the recent Assembly polls, some newly elected MLAs are wary of stepping into such MLA camp offices in Nizamabad district, including Congress MLAs Dr R. Bhupathi Reddy of Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency, and Madanmohan Rao of Yellareddy constituency.

CHIEF IRRIGATION ENGINEER UNDER SCANNER The past few months have not been good for the top honcho of Telangana state irrigation department. First it was the sinking of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and at a public event near the project site, he got grilled by a few ministers. After all, as the Engineer-in-Chief for Telangana state for more than 10 years, it was C. Muaralidhar Rao with whom the buck will come to a stop, as politicians who forced decisions through, are expected to escape unscathed. Then over the past few days, this seasoned irrigation engineer got into trouble again with muddled replies to questions on whether the state handed over control of projects on Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board. There are also calls for his removal as his presence in his post, according to some, is hampering the probe into the Medigadda barrage collapse. NAIDU DOES U-TURN ON ENGLISH LANGUAGE













As the wind blows, so do political promises, at times. Telugu Desam supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to introduce top 10 universities to the state and launch English medium schools at his public meeting at Bheemili the other day has set tongues wagging. Wasn’t this the same Naidu who, when the YSRC government introduced English in government colleges, claimed that Telugu was being disrespected, is the question doing the rounds. STORY OF FAMILY TIES AND POLITICAL LEGACIES Political inheritance can at times get complicated when multiple claimants to a family legacy are in the fray. Such is the case in Nandyal with those claiming they are heirs to the Bhuma family political legacy. Recently, Bhuma Kishore Reddy, seeking to contest on a BJP ticket from the constituency, declared himself as the rightful political heir of the family. The Bhuma family consists of three brothers, and Kishore is the son of one of them. His father, Bhaskar Reddy, had previously served as the Mandal Parishad president, as did Kishore. However, Bhuma Nagi Reddy, father of former minister in the TD government, Akhila Priya, too is a claimant but Kishore of late has been at pains to point out she was no longer a ‘Bhuma’ but a ‘Madduri’ after the family name of her husband. Political inheritance can at times get complicated when multiple claimants to a family legacy are in the fray. Such is the case in Nandyal with those claiming they are heirs to the Bhuma family political legacy. Recently, Bhuma Kishore Reddy, seeking to contest on a BJP ticket from the constituency, declared himself as the rightful political heir of the family. The Bhuma family consists of three brothers, and Kishore is the son of one of them. His father, Bhaskar Reddy, had previously served as the Mandal Parishad president, as did Kishore. However, Bhuma Nagi Reddy, father of former minister in the TD government, Akhila Priya, too is a claimant but Kishore of late has been at pains to point out she was no longer a ‘Bhuma’ but a ‘Madduri’ after the family name of her husband.