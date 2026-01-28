Munawar Zama and Lateef Khan Shortlisted Among 100 Most Influential Indian Muslims of 2024 and 2025

Two prominent educationists from Hyderabad have been recognised in Muslim Mirror’s list of 100 Most Influential Indian Muslims, with Munawar Zama being shortlisted for the year 2024 and renowned educationist Mohammed Abdul Lateef Khan, popularly known as Memory Khan, for 2025. The recognition honours individuals whose work has created lasting impact in education, leadership, and nation-building.

The annual list celebrates changemakers whose influence extends beyond conventional boundaries and whose efforts inspire transformation across society. Zama and Khan have emerged as powerful voices in education through their dedication to empowering young minds and strengthening India’s learning ecosystem.

Munawar Zama, Founder and CEO of English House Academy, is widely respected for his work in personality development, English language training, communication skills, leadership coaching, and value-based education. Over the years, he has mentored thousands of students and professionals across India, guiding them to develop confidence, clarity of thought, and ethical grounding. His training methodology blends intellectual depth with emotional intelligence, making learning a transformative experience.

Zama’s result-oriented English language training programmes have also received appreciation from several delegates associated with the British High Commission and the US Embassy, highlighting the international relevance and effectiveness of his approach. Recently, Zama was honoured with the prestigious Pride of India Award by Shri Siddaramaiah, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, recognising his outstanding contribution to youth empowerment and educational leadership. Zama’s inclusion in the list of the 100 Most Influential Indian Muslims of 2024 reflects his sustained commitment to shaping confident, responsible, and socially conscious citizens.

For the 2025 edition, Mohammed Abdul Lateef Khan (Memory Khan) has been shortlisted among the 100 Most Influential Indian Muslims for his remarkable contribution to education and learning innovation. As the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, he is internationally known for his work in memory training, mind mapping, speed reading, accelerated learning, and student mentoring. Under his leadership, the institution has produced over 20,000 engineers, 2,000 doctors, 135 Chartered Accountants, four senior bureaucrats, and thousands of professionals serving in India and abroad.

Lateef Khan is also widely admired for his work with orphan and first-generation learners, providing them access to quality education, mentorship, and scientific learning techniques that build confidence and academic excellence.

Recently, Munawar Zama felicitated Lateef Khan (Memory Khan) with a memento and congratulated him on being shortlisted among the 100 Most Influential Indian Muslims of 2025, during the farewell ceremony of a one-month residential personality development workshop held at the Hidden Castle Resort, Telangana, attended by nearly 150 students from across India. The event was further enriched when Memory Khan delivered a live demonstration of advanced memory techniques, leaving participants inspired by the power of brain-based learning.

The recognition of Munawar Zama (2024) and Lateef Khan (2025) reaffirms the vital role educators play in nation-building, proving that true influence lies in transforming lives through knowledge, character, and vision.