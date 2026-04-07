Mirrors Luxury Salons Launched at Kavuri Hills

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s luxury grooming landscape reached a new pinnacle with the official launch of the state-of-the-art Mirrors Luxury Salons in Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad. The star-studded Launch was graced by actress Raashii Khanna, as the Chief Guest, raising the temperatures with her stunning looks.

The evening served as a classic merge of Tollywood royalty and industry veterans including actors Srikanth, Navdeep, Shree Nandu, Raja Ravindera, Shivaji Raja, Chandini Chowdary, Divi Vadthya, Daksha Nagarkar, Bindu Madhavi, Tejaswini Madivada, Sanjana Garlani, playBack singer Geetha Maduri, comedy legends Ali, Sunil and directors K Raghavendra Rao, B Gopal, A Kondarami Reddy, S Gopal Reddy, Koratala Siva, Murali Mohan, VV Vinayak graced the occasion.

Speaking to media Mirrors Luxury Salon, Founder Dr Vijayalakshmi Goodapati said that Crafted specifically for the style-conscious individual, the new Mirrors in Kavuri Hills stands as a titan of luxury. As one of the largest salons in South India, it is a space where global aesthetics meet unparalleled service. Whether you’re a leader in business or a pioneer in the arts, this landmark destination provides a caliber of care previously reserved for the streets of London or Paris. Step into a new era of luxury saloning.

Mirrors salon in Kavuri Hills is a masterclass in architectural elegance and functional luxury. The facility features a sprawling luxurious setup, meticulously arranged to offer a sense of calm and spaciousness even during peak hours. For those who prioritize ultimate discretion, the salon provides a secluded environment where guests can enjoy an elevated, personalized grooming experience.

Building on a 20-year partnership with L’Oréal Professional, Mirrors is ready to utilize the world-renowned Kérastase product range to deliver cutting-edge scalp health therapies, intensive, science-backed damage repair, and restorative hair care. Get ready to experience the legacy of excellence – defined for the modern era.