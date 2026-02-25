Meet Karan Bhangay: The Man Who Made Coordination the Most Valuable Service of All Time

It’s 2026, and the world today doesn’t stop for anyone. It’s relentless, busy, and competitive. Globally, calendars are overflowing with more and more cities hosting summits, festivals, and private gatherings. Wealth has expanded, and travel has become a lifestyle, blurring borders. And AI has made information infinitely available.

Yet, for those operating at the highest level, the challenge isn’t access. It’s coordination and the ability to move through a complex, opportunity-saturated world without losing time, energy, or composure.

This gap is precisely what Karan Bhangay decided to bridge.

Before the word became popular

Hailing from Hyderabad, Karan didn’t wait for the term ‘concierge’ to become fashionable. As early as 2012, he was orchestrating one of Hyderabad’s largest luxury exhibitions, learning to read the room before the room knew what it wanted. The years that followed, spent across media and sports, gave him an understanding of how influence moves and how trust is built under pressure.

Between 2020 and 2023, in the immediate aftermath of Covid, Karan noticed a shift in behaviour. People no longer wanted phone calls, apps, or long processes. They wanted speed, familiarity, and simplicity. That insight led him to build his entire service backbone around WhatsApp transforming it from a casual messaging app into a high-trust coordination tool for India’s wealthiest families.

What began as a high-trust concierge setup soon evolved into something far more sophisticated?

One message. Infinite reach

Transcending reactive problem-solving, Indulge Concierge now operates more like a private command centre; one that tracks member preferences, anticipates requirements across time zones, and acts before it’s asked.

That last-minute reservation at a seemingly impossible restaurant? Done.

A helicopter transfer arranged within hours? Done.

A night nanny, a private chef, or even something as mundane as picking up a forgotten charger from a hotel — all handled without fuss or delay.

From healthcare access, personal chefs and nannies to luxury bags, watches, Wimbledon tickets, international travel, private cricket experiences and virtually anything HNIs may need, the service has quietly expanded into every lifestyle vertical that matters to its members.

While it largely moves through WhatsApp, with one message followed by precise execution anywhere in the world, Indulge Concierge is backed by a robust structure, impeccable speed, and absolute discretion.

A Hyderabadi’s story in a global era

Since its early growth phase, Indulge Global has signed up more than 500 HNI families, building a tightly knit, referral-driven community that values trust over visibility. The platform gained further credibility after its association with well-known entrepreneurs and voices such as Raj Shamani, whose acceptance and endorsement helped reinforce its positioning in the market.

Since appearing on Shark Tank Season 4, Indulge Global has grown almost entirely through reputation, one city at a time, and one member referring the next. What began as logistical support has matured into something far more strategic: a service that actively reduces the friction of a busy life.

In a world drowning in digital assistants, Indulge offers something rarer a trained human team with instincts, networks, and discretion to operate like clockwork at the highest level.

Hyderabad has given the world engineers, entrepreneurs, and executives. But Karan Bhangay may be one of its most quietly consequential exports yet the man who turned coordination into a form of art and access into an institution.