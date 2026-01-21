Indian-Origin Tech Leader Receives Honorary Doctorate, Global Solidarity Award

Ishu Anand Jaiswal, an Indian-origin technology leader based in the United States, has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) and the International Human Solidarity Award 2025 by the Socrates Social Research University Trust, an institution registered with the Government of India and associated with international bodies including the United Nations ECOSOC.



The Honorary Doctorate was conferred on 11 December 2025 in recognition of Jaiswal’s sustained professional contributions to society, education, and large-scale technology systems. According to the citation issued by the awarding body, the recognition was granted for his work in promoting accessible education, supporting social research, and building technology platforms that serve broad and diverse user communities. The institution noted that the award is conferred through nomination and review by an independent committee and is intended to recognize sustained contribution rather than single achievements. The recognition was granted for contributions extending beyond organizational roles, with emphasis on education, public service, and societal impact.



On 21 December 2025, Jaiswal was further honored with the International Human Solidarity Award 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The award recognizes individuals whose contributions reflect commitment to society, humanity, and national development. The award committee cited Jaiswal’s professional leadership, mentorship efforts, and sustained focus on inclusive and responsible use of technology as the basis for the recognition. As Jaiswal was in the United States at the time of the ceremony, the awards were received on his behalf by his father at the event in New Delhi.



During the same award ceremony, Jaiswal’s book, The Architect’s Mindset, was formally inaugurated, reinforcing the basis of the recognition as one grounded in education, knowledge dissemination, and contribution to society beyond employment.

Jaiswal brings over 18 years of experience in the global technology sector and has held senior engineering and leadership roles at international organizations. In these roles, he has led teams responsible for building secure, reliable, and scalable digital platforms used across regions. His work has supported critical business functions, education initiatives, and large user populations, with emphasis on reliability, governance, and long-term sustainability.



Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Jaiswal has contributed to the profession through mentoring engineers and managers across countries and participating in review and advisory roles. These activities were referenced by the awarding committees as evidence of influence beyond his immediate organizations and as indicators of impact at an international level.



In statements accompanying the awards, the Trust noted that the recognitions were based on documented contributions, committee assessment, and demonstrated service to society. The institution emphasized that the awards are intended to acknowledge individuals whose professional work strengthens education, social responsibility, and shared progress.

Having begun his career in India before leading work on global platforms, Jaiswal’s recognition reflects the growing role of Indian professionals in shaping international technology and education systems. He continues to focus on mentoring, professional service, and building systems that are secure, inclusive, and reliable, viewing these honors as a responsibility to sustain and extend his contributions to society.

