360 Degree 18 Jun 2021 Honest Action | Hyde ...
360 Degree

Honest Action | Hyderabad autodriver wins hearts by returning lost bag with valuables

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 18, 2021, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 11:35 am IST
Fareed won many hearts as news spread of how he returned a bag containing valuables
Autorickshaw driver Md Fareed. (DC Image)
 Autorickshaw driver Md Fareed. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Autorickshaw driver Md Fareed won many hearts in the city on Thursday as news spread of how he returned a bag containing valuables that was left in his vehicle by two passengers in the morning.  

Anup Dhage, a physical therapist, and his sister came down from New York to perform their father’s last rites after he died of Covid-19 in a local hospital. While they were at the hospital to claim the body, they realised that their bag, which contained over `1 lakh, gold ornaments and some dollars, as also their passport, was lost.

 

Dhage and his sister hired the autorickshaw from their residence at Himayatnagar to a hospital at Chapel Road, Nampally.

As soon as they realised the bag was missing, they informed the security officer at the hospital and rushed to Abids police station to lodge a complaint. As they were about to enter the police station, they got a call from their neighbour saying an autorickshaw driver had come with a bag saying the passengers from this home had left it in his vehicle. All items in the bag were intact.

Dhage said, “He is a ‘farishta’ (an angel).” He added, “My father, Ananth Kishan Dhage, was 83 years old. He has been reading Deccan Chronicle for the past 70 years, it was his favorite daily.”

 

...
Tags: hyderabad covid help
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From 360 Degree

Mushir Khan with the prepared food. (Photo by arrangement)

Stories of Hope | Hyderabad NGO feeds 10,000 needy daily

Representational Image

Neta's Natter | Character’s lost, everything’s lost!

The Helping Spot organisation is active at 14 different locations in the city. (Image sourced)

Stories of Hope | Sharing is caring for this young couple

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From 360 Degree

Stories of Hope | Hyderabad NGO feeds 10,000 needy daily

Mushir Khan with the prepared food. (Photo by arrangement)

Stories of Hope | Sharing is caring for this young couple

The Helping Spot organisation is active at 14 different locations in the city. (Image sourced)

Neta's Natter | Character’s lost, everything’s lost!

Representational Image

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image

Stories of hope | DRDO supplies oxygen to AP, TTD, Secunderabad Cantonment

A total of 100 cylinders have been handed over to Andhra Pradesh, 50 to TTD and 50 to Secunderabad Cantonment at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Hyderabad. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham