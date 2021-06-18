Honest Action | Hyderabad autodriver wins hearts by returning lost bag with valuables

Hyderabad: Autorickshaw driver Md Fareed won many hearts in the city on Thursday as news spread of how he returned a bag containing valuables that was left in his vehicle by two passengers in the morning.

Anup Dhage, a physical therapist, and his sister came down from New York to perform their father’s last rites after he died of Covid-19 in a local hospital. While they were at the hospital to claim the body, they realised that their bag, which contained over `1 lakh, gold ornaments and some dollars, as also their passport, was lost.

Dhage and his sister hired the autorickshaw from their residence at Himayatnagar to a hospital at Chapel Road, Nampally.

As soon as they realised the bag was missing, they informed the security officer at the hospital and rushed to Abids police station to lodge a complaint. As they were about to enter the police station, they got a call from their neighbour saying an autorickshaw driver had come with a bag saying the passengers from this home had left it in his vehicle. All items in the bag were intact.

Dhage said, “He is a ‘farishta’ (an angel).” He added, “My father, Ananth Kishan Dhage, was 83 years old. He has been reading Deccan Chronicle for the past 70 years, it was his favorite daily.”