360 Degree 09 Mar 2021 Andhra Pradesh High ...
360 Degree

Andhra Pradesh High court pulls up TTD for setting up panel on assets without head

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2021, 1:50 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 8:27 am IST
The court accepted the objections raised by counsel and opined that the committee without a head would serve no purpose
TTD counsel said it has constituted an eight-member committee including two retired high court judges M. Seetharama Murthy and K. Sreedhar Rao. — DC file photo
 TTD counsel said it has constituted an eight-member committee including two retired high court judges M. Seetharama Murthy and K. Sreedhar Rao. — DC file photo

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has observed that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams forming a committee to look after its assets will not serve any purpose as long as the panel did not have a head.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and justice C. Praveen Kumar held the hearing on the TTD case on Monday.

 

TTD counsel said it has constituted an eight-member committee including two retired high court judges M. Seetharama Murthy and K. Sreedhar Rao. Counsel also stated that the TTD has released a white paper giving details of its 1,128 immovable properties and uploaded such details on its website.

However, petitioner’s counsel Balaji Yelamanjula contested the proceedings issued by TTD on December 9, 2020, appointing the committee with eight members without mentioning who its head would be, and said this was of no use. He informed the court that the TTD mentioned Sringeri Sharada Peetham chief executive officer Gowri Sankar as the first name in the committee and placed the retired high court judges’ names in second and third place. By doing so, TTD showed disregard to the two retired judges, counsel argued.

 

The court accepted the objections raised by counsel and opined that the committee without a head would serve no purpose. The order of priority given to the judges flouted the norms of protocol for judges. The court also noticed an error in the proceedings, stating that K. Sreedhar Rao was the chief justice of Gauhati high court when he retired. The court posted the next hearing to March 12.

...
Tags: ttd panel to look after its assets, high court pulls up ttd, sringeri sarada peetham ceo gowri shankar, andhra pradesh high court said committee without head is of no purpose
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From 360 Degree

Nagari YSR Congress MLA and APIIC chairperson R. K. Roja Selvamani. (DC Image)

Women's Day | In conversation with the 'Real Firebrand' of AP politics, R. K. Roja

Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi. (Photo: Twitter @GadwalvijayaTRS)

Rise in protest against all injustices, Hyderabad Mayor tells women

D.K. Aruna. (Image: Twitter/@Pankajamunde)

Women's Special | Gender equality has improved, says BJP's DK Aruna

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Image)

Women's Special | A five-capsule prescription for women and society



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From 360 Degree

Women's Day | In conversation with the 'Real Firebrand' of AP politics, R. K. Roja

Nagari YSR Congress MLA and APIIC chairperson R. K. Roja Selvamani. (DC Image)

Women's Special | A five-capsule prescription for women and society

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Image)

Rise in protest against all injustices, Hyderabad Mayor tells women

Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi. (Photo: Twitter @GadwalvijayaTRS)

Times have changed but not our attitude to women: Seethakka

Congress MLA from Mulugu, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka. (Photo: Facebook @Danasari Anasuya)

Women's Special | Gender equality has improved, says BJP's DK Aruna

D.K. Aruna. (Image: Twitter/@Pankajamunde)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham