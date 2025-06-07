Anantapur: The Tungabhadra High Level Main Canal (HLMC), the main source of water supply to Anantapur and parts of Kurnool and Kadapa districts, is undergoing repairs and maintenance works to curb breaches.



The state government has released Rs 35 crore towards repairs for breaches and leakages to canals in Bommanahal mandal running towards Anantapur and Pulivendula. Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu had taken the issue to the irrigation minister and got Rs 35 crore allocated. Major breaches reported mostly in Bommanahal, D.Hirehal and Kaneka mandals.

Sreenivasulu has inspected the ongoing works at the Nagalapuram bridge where heavy water leakage was noticed in peak rainy season.

Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s concern towards the farmers of Anantapur, Kalava Srinivasulu said, “The YSRC government had put moratorium even for minor repairs to the HLMC. However, CM Chandrababu Naidu lifted moratorium and immediately allocated Rs 35 crore in the Budget. Already, 30 per cent of works were completed.”

He added that the HLMC engineers were directed to complete majority of works by July and the remaining minor works by August without letting any inconvenience to the farmers in kharif season.