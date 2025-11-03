3 Girls From Koti Women's College Among Chevella Mishap Victims

Hyderabad: Three girls including two sisters, who died in Chevella road accident, were students of Koti Women’s College here. They went to their native place in Tandur on Saturday and boarded the bus early Monday to attend classes when the accident occurred.

The management of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, formerly Osmania University College for Women, Koti got to know about the incident from their classmates.

College Principal Loka Pavani said E Sai Priya was pursuing a third year Mathematics, Statistics and Data Science (MSDS) course, while her sister Nandini was a first year student of B.Com Honours. Another girl, Muskan, was pursuing a third year Maths, Physics and Computer Sciences (MPCS) course.

Sai Priya and Muskan were from VCIWU hostel, while Nandini was a day scholar.

“It is with deep regret and sorrow we wish to inform you that three of our students passed away in the tragic road accident involving an RTC bus and lorry near Chevella. Sad that Sai Priya and Nandini are sisters studying in our college. Their one more sister Thanisha studying MBA in another college also passed away in the same incident. I pray God to give strength to their family members to bear with the loss,” Principal said in a statement.

Silence prevailed in the college on Monday after students received information about the accident.