3 Dead as Landslide Hits Himachal’s Mandi

Mandi: Three people died and two were rescued in the Nihri area of Mandi district when debris from a cliff slid onto a house, causing it to collapse. Heavy rainfall last night triggered the landslide.

“Three people died, while two others were rescued. The rescue teams rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway,” said Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.

Meanwhile, heavy rains overnight lashed Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town. The Son Khad river swelled around midnight, flooding the bus stand and sweeping away buses and dozens of private vehicles.

No casualties have been confirmed in Dharampur, though one person is reported missing. Houses and shops near the riverbank were inundated, and residents had to climb to rooftops for safety. A hostel housing 150 students was also flooded, but all were moved to upper floors.

Police and rescue teams, led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, carried out overnight operations as the water level began to recede.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh’s monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20. Of these, 229 were rain-related and 175 from road accidents.

Mandi (37), Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23) are among the worst-affected districts. Fatalities were triggered by landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses.