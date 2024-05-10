Hyderabad: The Bhainsa police on Friday arrested 23 disciples, who are observing ‘Hanuman Deeksha’ for allegedly hurling tomatoes and onions at the former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao during an election campaign in the town in Nirmal district on Thursday night.



This triggered tension in the communally sensitive town with the members of right-wing organizations taking strong exception to the police action. “How can the police book cases against 23 disciples and arrest them for questioning Rama Rao who made unnecessary comments against Lord Sri Rama a few days ago?” they questioned.

Following the arrest of 23 people, the police in the district beefed up security to prevent any untoward incidents in Bhainsa. Central forces that arrived in connection with election bandobust duties were also deployed at strategic locations.

The police requested the people not to believe in rumours specially those on social media as the police and district administration are taking all precautionary measures.

On Thursday night, the disciples registered a protest during Rama Rao’s road show and displayed placards warning him to refrain from making unnecessary comments against Lord Sri Rama. In his election campaign, Rama Rao allegedly said that chanting “Jai Sri Ram” slogans would not feed anybody and would not give jobs to anyone.