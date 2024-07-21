21 YSRCP corporators may join TDP

Visakhapatnam: In a major setback to YSRCP, as many as 21 corporators of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation are likely to join TDP on Monday.



The corporators took part in a meeting convened in a resort on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam to chalk out their future plan. Though former Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath tried to pacify them urging them not to take any hasty step, the corporators allegedly did not relent.

He conducted a meeting with the corporators in the Mayor’s chambers to pacify them but 25 corporators failed to turn up triggering speculations that these corporators would join TDP on Monday. If these corporators join TDP then the YSRCP would lose the Mayor post.