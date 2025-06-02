20,000-MW Green Energy Plants in Telangana by 2030: Bhatti

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana has achieved “across-the-board progress” under the Congress administration and unveiled fresh targets in energy, agriculture and tourism.

Hoisting the national flag at the Police Parade Ground during the state’s Formation Day celebrations, the Deputy CM noted that peak power demand hit 17,162 MW this year and is projected to rise to 24,215 MW by 2030. To cope, the government has drafted a five-year power-action plan that includes new substations, transmission lines and a 20,000-MW green-energy build-out under the Telangana Clean & Green Energy Policy 2025.

“We will also set up a 1,000-MW solar plant through self-help groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, with a 64-MW pilot — 2 MW in every district — coming online soon,” he said.

Other power initiatives include free electricity for households using up to 200 units a month — benefiting 50.7 lakh families at a cost of Rs 2,293 crore — and the Indira Solar Tribal Development scheme, which will place solar panels on the land of 10,000 farmers annually.

On agriculture, Bhatti cited completion of the Rs 100-crore Rajiv Canal to safeguard rabi crops and stabilise 1.25 lakh acres in Khammam, while work on the Aleru–Sathupalli lift-irrigation link has been accelerated. He also highlighted the Indira Mahila Dairy Project in Madhira, where 21,000 self-help-group members are each rearing two milch animals to bolster household incomes.

Turning to education, the Deputy CM said Young India Integrated Schools will “create globally competitive human resources,” and reiterated the goal of making the state a $1-trillion economy.

Tourism plans centre on Khammam district: a 40-ft-wide access road, play zone and boating facility at Velugumatla Urban Park are complete; eco-tourism works are under way at Kanakagiri Hills; forest-park and cottage development is progressing near Chamalapuram Venkateshwara Swamy temple; and Aleru will get a boating jetty, picnic area, child-friendly play zone and bird-watching facilities.

Bhatti expressed confidence that new national highway links encircling Khammam will “unlock growth on every front.”