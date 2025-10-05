Kolkata: At least 20 people are feared dead while several others were injured at Darjeeling in West Bengal after an unprecedented rainfall since Saturday late night triggered a massive landslide and flash flood, destroying properties and connectivity across the hills and northern districts of the state and snapping its links with Sikkim.

Among the 20 deaths, nine alone were reported from Mirik, seven from Sukhiapokhri, one from Bijanbari and three others from other parts of Darjeeling so far, according to the estimates of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration that is in charge of the hills. The list includes three children also. Bodies of some of the victims were recovered on Sunday.

At Mirik, the loss of lives occurred after the collapse of Dudhia Bridge over Balason river, and three-four houses and tourist homestays. Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka and Mahananda rivers have been overflowing, leaving large parts of Dooars and Terai, famous for wildlife tourism at the steps of the hills, flooded. A met department forecast predicts a heavy downpour in the region on Monday.

Thousands of tourists, who had plans to return from Darjeeling and Dooars and Terai after enjoying a vacation there on the occasion of a long Durga Puja holiday, have been stranded as roads, including NH 10, bound for Siliguri were damaged at many places while many long-distance trains from New Jalpaiguri and other railway stations in the region were cancelled, diverted and short-terminated.

Though rescue and relief operations by the state police and NDRF started in the morning, normalcy is yet to return as weather remained inclement throughout the day. President Droupodi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss of lives.

Ms Banerjee posted on X-handle, “I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our state from outside. Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters.”

Sharing the extent of damage, she said, “We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately. Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, huge tracts of land in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar have been inundated. There have been reports of worrying damages and losses particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar.”

The CM mentioned, “I have been monitoring the situation from last night on round-the-clock basis. I have held virtual meeting with Chief Secretary, DG of Police, the North Bengal DMs and SPs, and the meeting has been attended also by public representatives like Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa. I am in constant touch and am personally going to North Bengal with my Chief Secretary tomorrow in this connection.”

She added, “Meanwhile, we are advising the tourists in North Bengal to stay put where they are till our police evacuates them safely. Rescue costs are ours and tourists need not be anxious. Some places (like Mirik, due to natural position) have been affected severely, while many other places are also under our intensive monitoring. I am personally keeping information, giving instructions and surveying the situations continually. Our officers and police will reach out all assistance to all affected persons everywhere.”

Ms Murmu said, “The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

The PM stated, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas affected by heavy rainfall and landslides. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a quick recovery.”

Mr Shah said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rains. My thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Spoke with MP of Darjeeling, Shri @RajuBistaBJP, and took stock of the situation. Teams of the NDRF have reached the spot, and more teams are on standby to join them as and when needed. The BJP karyakartas are also providing necessary assistance to the people in need.”