2 lakh youths to be trained in skill development in one year: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an agreement with international tech-giant Microsoft to help the state’s youths enhance skill development in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of IT minister Nara Lokesh alongside representatives from Microsoft and the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation at the Amaravati Secretariat.

Lokesh said a major objective of this agreement was to develop basic skills in AI and advanced technologies in vocational education among secondary school children and the youth to produce skilled personnel required for IT-based and other industries in the state.

As per this agreement, Microsoft would impart skill development training to over two lakh youths in one year. This training would help the youths grab opportunities emerging globally in AI and advanced technology and get jobs, Lokesh felt.

He explained, “Microsoft will impart training in AI and cloud computing to 500 teachers and 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges. Also, 30,000 students from 30 ITIs will be given AI training in digital productivity.”

This apart, training would be given in AI skills for 40,000 youths while another 20,000 will be given training with the cooperation of the Union labour and employment ministry.

The minister said that 100 hours of AI training will be given to 50,000 persons to improve public services and for capacity building among Government officials. Following this, the APSSDC will implement the civil services capacity building programme. Training in AI upskilling and reskilling will be provided to 20,000 staff members through self-learning paths, workshops and webinars on cross-departmental collaboration, he stated.

Lokesh said, “The AP Skill Development Corporation will provide the necessary physical infrastructure for AI training in the respective areas. Microsoft will also closely coordinate with the respective departments to impart AI training. Microsoft will also provide necessary training and certification to introduce AI curriculum in educational institutions.”

Education secretary Kona Sasidhar, the MD of the skill development corporation Ganesh Kumar, its ED Dinesh Kumar, the south head of Microsoft for government business, Dinesh Kanakamedala, and the Microsoft India South-Asia director Sandeep Bandwedar were present.