19 killed in Wayanad landslides, hundreds stranded
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala woke up to the news of horrifying landslides in Wayanad district that killed at least 19 persons including women and children.
The landslides occurred in Meppadi, Mundakkai town and Chooralmala in the wee hours of Tuesday. While the death toll is expected to rise according to reports from the district administration, over 400 people have been stranded in the landslide-affected areas waiting to be evacuated.
The recurring flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the area are making rescue operations difficult. Rescue workers said several houses in Attamala, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Vellarmala were washed away in the landslides.
The locals said this was perhaps one of the worst natural disasters witnessed in Wayanad district in recent years.
Revenue Minister K Rajan said two NDRF teams are on the way to the incident site. By noon two more teams will arrive from Bangalore and Arkonam and join the rescue operations. “We expect to evacuate all the stranded people by evening,” he said and declined to give the death toll. “We are still assessing the massive destruction that has taken place. Our focus is on evacuating people who are still stranded in the affected areas and providing medical care to the injured people being brought to the hospitals,” he said.
Two helicopters from Sulur base will be joining the rescue operations soon.
More than 400 families were cut off from the rest of the world in Mundakkai following the collapse of a bridge at Cane hill.
Several injured persons have been evacuated from the disaster site and shifted to Meppadi VIMS Hospital. At the moment nearly 60 persons are being treated at the hospital.
More doctors have been appointed in the casualty department. Doctors and health care professionals who are on leave have been instructed to return to work immediately. The private hospitals have also asked to scale up the facilities to attend to the injured persons.
The severely injured persons are being rushed to the Kozhikode medical college where special arrangements have been put in place to deal with the emergency cases.
The landslides occurred in areas where several homestays are also functioning which has raised concerns about the safety of tourists as well. According to reports, several people staying in the homestays are reported missing. The local authorities are trying to locate the people.
It is reported that two doctors who were staying at the Chooralmala homestay are also missing.
According to authorities, the landslides occurred twice at Mundakkai at 1 am and then at 4 am. Revenue Minister K Rajan and SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu are monitoring the rescue and relief operations while health minister Veena George is coordinating with the medical colleges, hospitals nad health workers to provide prompt medical care to the injured.
Meanwhile, the met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thrissur districts. The heavy rains are adversely affecting the rescue operations in the affected areas.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the heads of various departments to carry out the rescue and relief operations on a war footing.
Opposition leader in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has sought help from the defence forces in the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
