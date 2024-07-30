19 killed in Wayanad landslides, hundreds stranded

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala woke up to the news of horrifying landslides in Wayanad district that killed at least 19 persons including women and children.



The landslides occurred in Meppadi, Mundakkai town and Chooralmala in the wee hours of Tuesday. While the death toll is expected to rise according to reports from the district administration, over 400 people have been stranded in the landslide-affected areas waiting to be evacuated.

















The recurring flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the area are making rescue operations difficult. Rescue workers said several houses in Attamala, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Vellarmala were washed away in the landslides.



The locals said this was perhaps one of the worst natural disasters witnessed in Wayanad district in recent years.



Revenue Minister K Rajan said two NDRF teams are on the way to the incident site. By noon two more teams will arrive from Bangalore and Arkonam and join the rescue operations. “We expect to evacuate all the stranded people by evening,” he said and declined to give the death toll. “We are still assessing the massive destruction that has taken place. Our focus is on evacuating people who are still stranded in the affected areas and providing medical care to the injured people being brought to the hospitals,” he said.



Two helicopters from Sulur base will be joining the rescue operations soon.



Several injured persons have been evacuated from the disaster site and shifted to Meppadi VIMS Hospital. At the moment nearly 60 persons are being treated at the hospital.

Pray For Wayanad 🙏



Over 20 people have reportedly died in landslides and continuing rain fury in many areas in Wayanad, Kerala. Two villages have been isolated due to a bridge collapse.



Our heart goes out to all the families who lost their dear and near ones.







More doctors have been appointed in the casualty department. Doctors and health care professionals who are on leave have been instructed to return to work immediately. The private hospitals have also asked to scale up the facilities to attend to the injured persons.



The severely injured persons are being rushed to the Kozhikode medical college where special arrangements have been put in place to deal with the emergency cases.



The landslides occurred in areas where several homestays are also functioning which has raised concerns about the safety of tourists as well. According to reports, several people staying in the homestays are reported missing. The local authorities are trying to locate the people.



#WayanadLandslide



⛰️19 killed, hundreds feared trapped amid landslides near Meppadi

🆘PM announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for next of kin of each deceased

🚑The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 pic.twitter.com/tnfYk67h6n — DD News Odia (@DDNewsOdia) July 30, 2024