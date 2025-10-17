18-Year-Old Junior Technician Found Dead in Rest Room at NIMS

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old trainee was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the anaesthetic room on the third floor of the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Friday morning. Described by colleagues as cheerful and hardworking, he was found unconscious by the cleaning staff, who immediately alerted the medical team. Despite being rushed to the operating theatre and given CPR, doctors declared him dead.

The deceased, Ramavath Nithin, had completed his BSc (Anaesthesia) at NIMS and was working as a trainee in the anaesthesia department. He was a resident of Borabanda and a native of Tummalapalli thanda in Kulcharam mandal, Medak district. Punjagutta inspector M. Ramakrishna said the police received a call from NIMS staff around 7.30 am reporting that a trainee anaesthetist had been found unconscious in the anaesthetic room. “When staff opened the door, they found Nithin lying on the floor. He had attended night-shift duty on Thursday and was supposed to finish his shift that morning,” the inspector said.

Dr Soumya Moguram, vice-president of the Resident Doctors Association at NIMS, said, “I had interacted with Nithin often — he was one of the most cheerful and dedicated interns. We spoke with his friends and loved ones, and there appeared to be no personal issues. We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a good person.”

His body was later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. Forensic experts collected samples to determine the cause of death, and a case of suspicious death has been registered. Officials from Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary department confirmed that a team of doctors has been constituted to assist in the investigation, while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will conduct further analysis to establish the cause of death.

Preliminary information suggested that Nithin had been under stress due to workload and career concerns. “He often spoke about being under pressure and said the work was becoming difficult,” said one of his friends. Another colleague, Ram Naik, said Nithin had no financial problems and was nearing the end of his internship. “We planned to look for jobs after two months. His sudden death has shocked all of us,” he said. By evening, the police completed post-mortem formalities and handed over the body to his parents.