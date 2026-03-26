NELLORE: At least 13 people were killed and 28 others injured in a devastating road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram in the early hours of Thursday. Among the injured eight persons are stated to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred between 5.40 am and 6.30 am near the Palakala quarry area when a private bus of Harikrishna Travels, travelling from Jagtial in Telangana to Kaligiri in SPSR Nellore district, collided head-on with a gravel-laden tipper truck and caught fire.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was engulfed in flames within minutes, trapping several passengers who were asleep. Around 41 people were believed to be on board. Passengers seated towards the rear were unable to escape and died in the blaze, while some in the front managed to get out with injuries.

The injured were shifted to Markapuram Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Eight of the injured are stated to be in critical condition, and have been shifted to Ongole for advanced treatment.

Police officials, including Markapuram DSP U. Nagaraju, said the bodies were charred, making identification difficult. Forensic teams are conducting DNA analysis to establish the identities of the victims. A young girl is reportedly missing, and efforts are on to trace her.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the mishap occurred on a two-lane road without a divider, at a curve near the quarry area. Officials suspect poor visibility at the bend and the possibility of one of the vehicles veering into the opposite lane while negotiating the curve, leading to the collision.

Police also noted that the bus had reportedly experienced mechanical issues earlier in the journey. It was halted at Yerragondapalem for repairs before resuming its trip.

The bus driver reportedly told police that the steering malfunctioned, causing him to lose control before the collision.

A case (No. 22/26) has been registered at Markapuram Rural police station, and investigation is underway under the supervision of DSP Nagaraju.

Superintendent of police Harshavardhan Raju said all possible angles, including mechanical failure, driver error and road conditions, are being examined.

Local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy visited the accident site. Authorities said several victims are suspected to be from Kanigiri, Pamuru and Vinjamuru areas, though identification is still in progress.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety in quarry zones, particularly on narrow roads with sharp curves and limited visibility.