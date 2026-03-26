Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said, "Fourteen people died in the accident and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident."

The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred. The tipper driver also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.

Authorities estimate that more than 20 passengers were on board at the time. Tragically, those seated in the rear section of the bus were unable to flee and were burned alive. Around 10 passengers seated in the front managed to escape, though some sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Markapuram Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police and fire department personnel responded swiftly, bringing the blaze under control and initiating rescue operations.

Initial findings indicate that overspeeding by the tipper truck may have led to the collision, particularly as the bus was negotiating a turn near the quarry zone. However, officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause.

According to Markapuram DSP U. Nagaraju, the private bus (Harikrishna Travels) was traveling from Jagtial in Telangana to Kaligiri in SPSR Nellore District. He stated that 23 passengers were rescued.

The tipper was reportedly en route from Chimakurthy towards Markapuram at the time of the accident. Local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy visited the accident site and reviewed the situation. Officials suspect that some of the victims may be from the Kanigiri region, though formal identification is still underway.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the region, raising serious concerns about road safety, particularly in high-risk quarry zones. Further updates are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.