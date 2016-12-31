World, Neighbours

Pakistan sends dossier against RAW spy Kulbashan Yadav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 3:27 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 3:28 am IST
India accepted he was a former Navy officer but denied he was linked with the government.
Officials said the authorities had finalised the dossier which included video evidences of an Indian submarine – spying on multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in November - and confession and statements of RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav.
Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday sent dossier against Indian interference and alleged Research and Analysis Wing spy Kulbashan Yadav, officials said. Yadav was arrested in Balochistan this year on charges of spying for RAW. India accepted he was a former Navy officer but denied he was linked with the government at the time of his arrest in March this year. Officials said the authorities had finalised the dossier which included video evidences of an Indian submarine – spying on multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in November - and confession and statements of RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav.

The dossier, according to the foreign ministry officials, has been sent to Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in New York who will present it to the new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in January.

Tags: research and analysis wing

