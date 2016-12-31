World, Neighbours

Pakistan seeks US support in Indus Water Treaty dispute with India

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 1:11 pm IST
India's repeated threats to run Pakistan dry pose a real threat to Pakistan's food and economic security.
PM Nawaz Sharif and President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 PM Nawaz Sharif and President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan has sought support of the US on the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with India, as Secretary of State John Kerry called for an amicable settlement of the issue by New Delhi and Islamabad, media reported on Saturday.

The development came after Pakistan was irked by the World Bank pause in mediation to resolve differences over construction of two water projects by India.

The Express Tribune reported that Kerry made a phone call to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday night and discussed the row over the IWT implementation and the role of the World Bank (WB), which had brokered the treaty in 1960.

After Kerry's call, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale also met Dar in Islamabad at the Finance Ministry.

The back-to-back contacts highlight the importance of the water issue, which can potentially endanger regional stability if the situation slips out of control, according to sources at Finance Ministry.

"The US would like to see an amicable solution to this (water) issue," a Finance Ministry statement quoted Kerry as saying.

Kerry told Dar that the WB president had informed him about Pakistan's complaint against India on the IWT. The water dispute has catapulted the US back into Pakistan's economic picture.

The American civilian and military assistance to Pakistan has drastically come down in recent months and its implications on Pakistan's fiscal situation have started emerging in the shape of a larger-than-anticipated budget deficit.

Independent analysts argue that Washington may not play an effective role in resolving the water dispute, as the Obama administration is preparing to hand over the White House to Donald Trump in January.

"Senator Dar indicated that the US support on the principles and legal position of Pakistan will be greatly appreciated," stated the Finance Ministry.

Early in December, the WB had announced a pause in playing its legally binding role of mediator in the IWT implementation.

In October, Pakistan had approached the WB seeking appointment of the Chairman of Court of Arbitration to resolve a dispute over construction of two mega hydropower projects by India in violation of the IWT.

The Finance Minister told Kerry that the IWT was an international commitment and it was the WB's responsibility to make sure India honoured the treaty and the water rights of hundreds of millions of Pakistani people were protected, said the finance ministry.

Dar added that the Court of Arbitration was the legal requirement, and the World Bank must fulfil the commitment to appointing the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration.

India's repeated threats to run Pakistan dry pose a real threat to Pakistan's food and economic security.

The civil and military leadership has already announced that materialisation of India’s threat would be considered 'open aggression' and a blatant 'act of war'.

Pakistan and China on Thursday decided to make water security a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework aimed at preparing a plan against any adverse impact of any such Indian move on Pakistan's economic security.

Dar informed Kerry that the WB president had been in touch with him during the current month.

Sources, however, said the WB has yet not made a formal commitment that the mediation process would be started immediately.

Tags: indus waters treaty, world bank, ishaq dar, donald trump
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Sports Gallery

India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli's girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, once asked Rahul Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Pubs will serve liquor shots at Rs 31 everytime Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)
 

After comparisons with Virat Kohli, Ahmed Shehzad plays MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot

Ahmed Shehzad is dropped from Pakistani side following disciplinary issues.
 

Video: Drunk Indonesian pilot stumbles through security before heading to fly plane

Screenshot from the security footage, where the pilot can be seen picking up his belongings. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Delhi: Swaraj helps woman in getting child examined by AIIMS doctor

File photo of External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj,
 

Video: Obamas' first night at the White House

US President Barack Obama at the White House (Photo: Twitter/The White House)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

US sanctions 7 Pakistani entities, including missile programme

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Watta Satta: The tribal Pak practice that treats women as goods worth trading

Image for representational purpose only

Pakistan’s former army chief Raheel Sharif may have a new job

Former Pakistan's Army Chief General Raheel Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Video: Teenager slaps, punches Pakistan lawmaker during event

While talking to media outside Jala Baba Auditorium, the boy said he took the revenge of General (Retired) Saleem Rana and Pakistan Army's insult by Jadoon's acquaintances during the funeral prayers of three persons killed few days ago.(Photo: Video grab)

50,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from Myanmar: government

Rakhine, located in Myanmar's west, has long been home to simmering tensions between the Rohingya and the country's Buddhist majority population. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham