search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Borussia Dortmund’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on course to join former teammate Mkhitaryan at Emirates for a hefty price tag of £60 million. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Transfer Deadline Day: Dortmund agree deal for Batshuayi to replace Aubameyang
 
World, Neighbours

As in 26/11, Pak’s ISI trained Kabul attack terrorists: Top Afghan diplomat

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
A mid-level diplomat at the Afghan embassy in the US has alleged that the attack was planned by Pakistan.
Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, Mahmoud Saikal, made the serious allegation against the Inter-Services Intelligence in a tweet on Monday (Photo: Twitter/@MahmoudSaikal)
 Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, Mahmoud Saikal, made the serious allegation against the Inter-Services Intelligence in a tweet on Monday (Photo: Twitter/@MahmoudSaikal)

Washington: Pakistan's spy agency ISI trained a terrorist involved in the attack on Kabul's iconic Intercontinental Hotel in which over 20 people were killed, a top Afghanistan envoy has alleged.

Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, Mahmoud Saikal, made the serious allegation against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a tweet on Monday. "Abdul Qahar, father of one of the terrorists involved in last week attack on #Kabul Intercontinental Hotel, concedes his son was trained in Chaman of #Balochistan Province of #Pakistan by the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan. Qahar is currently in custody of Afg authorities," Saikal tweeted.

 

On January 20, Taliban men armed with Kalashnikovs and suicide vests attacked the landmark Intercontinental Hotel and killed around 25 people, going from room to room, searching for foreigners during the more than 12-hour ordeal.

A mid-level diplomat at the Afghan embassy in the US has alleged that the attack was planned by Pakistan.

"A clear proof that the attack on Kabul's Inter (Con) Hotel was planned in a madrasa, on Pakistan's soil. Abdul Qahar, the father of one of the suicide attackers is an eyewitness of the story," tweeted Majeed Qarar, cultural attache at the embassy of Afghanistan.

"The night vision goggles found with Taliban attackers in maiwand's ANA base were military grade goggles (not sold to public) procured by Pak army from a British company & supplied 2 Lashkar-e-Tayyeba in Kashmir & Taliban in Afghanistan. Lashkar-e-Tayyeba is an int'l terrorist org," he said in another tweet.

The hotel strike in Kabul was similar to the attack on Taj and Trident hotels in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. US intelligence agencies reportedly had evidence of the ISI hand behind the 26/11 terror attack.

The Afghan ambassador to the US, Hamidullah Mohib, did not respond to questions on the tweet by one of his cultural attaches. The hotel attack was followed by a Taliban-claimed ambulance bombing on January 27 in Kabul that claimed over 100 lives.

The continued attacks in Afghanistan by the Taliban prompted severe condemnation from the US as well as the UN Security Council, which have sought to bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack.

US President Donald Trump also asked all countries to take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supported them.

"I condemn the despicable car-bomb attack in Kabul today (January 27) that has left scores of innocent civilians dead and hundreds injured. This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners," Trump had said, ruling out having talks with the Taliban.

Tags: united nations, mahmoud saikal, isi, kabul attack
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Need to get perfect selfies fuelling plastic surgery boom

Many people are opting to get plastic surgery to look good in selfies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Front-row ‘Dreamers’ at Trump’s speech: ‘Make sure Prez sees their faces’

Trump delivered his primetime address in the hallowed House of Representatives chamber, where immigrants from Chile, Guatemala, Mexico and South Korea joined US lawmakers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitter trolls MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for ‘30-plus love’ at IPL 2018 Auction

Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni once again, whereas former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will be the team’s head coach.(Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors pull out 9-foot tapeworm from rectum of a man in Singapore

The patient was appalled when the worm was pulled out through the rectum (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Match-fixing caught on camera live in UAE? ICC to probe Ajman Twenty20 league

A couple of batsmen were seen charging down the wicket, displaying carelessness to make it back to the crease, while run-outs also occurred in similar fashion.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Beware! New WhatsApp scam on rise again

Users are duped into paying for a fake subscription fee in order to use the messaging service.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

CPEC only economic project: China ready to resolve differences with India

The CPEC is a network of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan that will connect China's Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul on edge: Gunmen attack military base, multiple casualties

On January 20, Taliban fighters stormed Kabul's landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners, in an ordeal lasting more than 12 hours. (Photo: AP)

French climber rescued from Nanga Parbat

Members of Polish K2 expedition head for a rescue mission of French climber Elisabeth Revol and Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz in Nanga Parbat. (Photo: AFP)

After Trump snub, Pakistan to review relations with US

Pakistan is set to review its relations with the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid.

India should 'strictly control' its troops at border: Chinese military

The standoff ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham