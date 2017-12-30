search on deccanchronicle.com
Pakistan to set up 1.51 billion hydropower project in PoK

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Pakistan still has significant unexploited hydel resources of which only about 12 per cent have been developed and made operational.
Hydropower contributes about 16 per cent of global electricity and Pakistan has 28 per cent hydropower in its energy mix, the daily said citing official documents. (Photo: File/Representational)
Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to set up a new hydropower project of over 700 megawatts in PoK through foreign financing at an estimated cost of USD 1.51 billion by 2022, according to a media report.

The Azad Pattan Hydropower Project (APHP) is a run of river scheme located on Jhelum River in the Sudhanoti district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and about 90 kilometres from Islamabad, the Express Tribune reported.

 

The project would be completed by 2022 for which the authorities have sought an import tariff at Rs 8.05 per kilowatts, the daily said.

"The project (Azad Pattan Hydropower Project) is an initiative of the government of Pakistan being developed in the private sector under the Policy for Power Generation 2002," the daily said citing the project documents at National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has proposed a reference levelised tariff of Rs 8.50 per unit (kWh) for import of the electricity from the project under NEPRA Import of Power Regulations, 2017.

Nepra on Friday announced to admit CPPA-G application for consideration. It would conduct a hearing in the matter on January 11, 2018 at Islamabad.

"The 700.7 MW project adds much-needed capacity to the inventory of hydropower projects in the country and will generate 3,258 GWh, around 3 per cent of the country's annual generation," the document said.

The estimated cost would be a mix of 75 per cent debt (USD 1.13 billion) and 25 per cent equity (USD pere cent 379 million). The debt part includes foreign debt, it added.

Debt repayment period has been assumed as 18 years including a six-year grace period.

Hydropower contributes about 16 per cent of global electricity and Pakistan has 28 per cent hydropower in its energy mix, the daily said citing official documents.

Pakistan still has significant unexploited hydel resources of which only about 12 per cent have been developed and made operational, it said

Tags: narendra modi, shahid khan abbasi, pok, azad pattan hydropower project
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




