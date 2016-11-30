Painter jailed for uploading objectionable photos on FB in Pakistan

Under the recently introduced new Pakistan cybercrime law, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, the offence is punishable by up to five-year jail or a fine of Rs 5 million. (Photo: Representational Image)

Lahore: A Pakistani court has handed down two-year imprisonment to a painter for uploading objectionable pictures of a female schoolteacher on her Facebook account after hacking it.

An additional session judge, Lahore, on Tuesday sentenced Yasir Hameed for two-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 after he confessed to his crime.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, Hameed wanted to develop relations with a female schoolteacher of a small village in Kharian, some 220 km from Lahore.

On her refusal, he uploaded her objectionable pictures on her Facebook account after hacking it in order to blackmail her.

The married woman braved the humiliation after this but did not surrender to his demand. She approached the FIA Lahore that investigated the matter and arrested Hameed subsequently. The FIA declared him guilty of the charges.

"There were moments when I thought to withdraw the case because of different internal and external pressures but I decided to pursue it. Thank God today the suspect got what he deserved for playing with my life," she said.

Under the recently introduced new cybercrime law, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, the offence related to the modesty of a person like superimposing a photograph of a person over any sexually explicit image or video to harm his/her reputation or to take revenge or blackmail is punishable by up to five-year jail or a fine of Rs 5 million.