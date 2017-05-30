World, Neighbours

Pak soldier rapes 30-yr-old deaf, mute woman in train washroom, held

Published May 30, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
The woman told her sister-in-law about the rape using sign language who alerted the Railways police.
The suspect, a sepoy in Punjab Regiment has been arrested by the Railways police and a rape case has been registered against him on the complaint of the woman's brother-in-law.
 The suspect, a sepoy in Punjab Regiment has been arrested by the Railways police and a rape case has been registered against him on the complaint of the woman's brother-in-law.

Lahore: A 30-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped by a Pakistani soldier in a Lahore-bound train.

The suspect, a sepoy in Punjab Regiment and posted in Chaman, Balochistan, has been arrested by the Railways police and a rape case has been registered against him on the complaint of the woman's brother-in-law.

According to the FIR, the woman, a mother of three, was travelling with her sister and brother-in-law to Lahore from Quetta by Akbar Bugti Express on Saturday night. When she went to the washroom a man also entered and raped her, The Dawn newspaper reported.

The woman told her sister-in-law about the rape using sign language who alerted the Railways police. The police searched a couple of bogies and arrested the suspect. Later he was identified as a soldier of the army.

"My sister-in-law narrated the incident by using sign language and also pointed to the man who was sleeping in another bogie near the washroom," he said. He also complained that police had his sister-in-law medically examined thrice.

Meanwhile, the army personnel had contacted the police and sought custody of the suspect for trial under military laws.

Tags: pak army, accused arrested, rape, deaf mute rape
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

