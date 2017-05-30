World, Neighbours

Cyclone Mora claims 6 lives in Bangladesh; over 100 displaced

PTI
Published May 30, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
1 of the 6 persons died of a heart attack during the storm while others were killed by falling trees, houses in Cox's Bazar and Rangamati.
In a special bulletin, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' moved northward over North Bay and started crossing Cox's Bazar-Chittagong coast at 6:00 am (local time). (Photo: AP)
 In a special bulletin, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' moved northward over North Bay and started crossing Cox's Bazar-Chittagong coast at 6:00 am (local time). (Photo: AP)

Dhaka: At least six persons were killed as Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday, packing winds of up to 150 kilometres per hour and damaging several houses, with authorities scrambling to evacuate over half a million people from the coastal areas.

In a special bulletin, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' moved northward over North Bay and started crossing Cox's Bazar-Chittagong coast at 6:00 am (local time).

It is likely to move in a northerly direction further, it said. One of the six persons died of a heart attack during the storm while others were killed by falling trees and houses in Cox's Bazar and Rangamati, sources said.

Under the cyclone's influence, gusty or squally wind with rain or thunder showers were continuing over North Bay and the coastal districts and maritime ports of Bangladesh, a report said.

"Wind speed is estimated at 130 kmph in Saint Martins Island and 150 kmph Cox's Bazar port after it hit the area in between 6 am and 7 am," Cox's Bazar Met official A K M Nazmul Haque said.

All flights were suspended to and from Chittagong international airport and the Cox's Bazar airports. As many as 300,000 people had been taken to shelters in more than ten districts most vulnerable to the cyclone, Additional Secretary Golam Mostafa, a spokesman for the disaster management ministry's control room, said.

"The people were moved out to at least 400 cyclone shelters or safer places like schools and government offices in the coastal areas," a disaster management ministry spokesman said.

There are also fears for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in makeshift homes after fleeing violence or persecution in neighbouring Myanmar. At least 2.5 million people in 10 districts risk falling in the way of the severe cyclonic storm.

The districts at risk were Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal and Pirojpur. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was monitoring the situation from Vienna, where she has gone to attend a conference on atomic energy.

"The prime minister is maintaining round-the-clock communication with Dhaka on the storm situation. She has ordered all-out preparation to tackle the storm," said Ihsanul Karim, Prime Minister's press secretary.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, 'the low lying' areas of the coastal districts and their offshore islands were likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide, the Met office said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice. The MeT office had issued the highest level of warning signal in a scale of 10 for two maritime ports after Mora developed into a severe cyclonic storm.

Habibur Rahman, a member of Saint Martin's Island Union Parishad, said that several houses were damaged in Saint Martin's Island in the morning. Bangladesh is often hit by bad storms between April and December that cause deaths and widespread destruction.

Cyclone Roanu hit the southern coast of Bangladesh in 2016, leaving 20 people dead and forcing half a million to flee their homes. The Mora cyclone formed after heavy rains in Sri Lanka caused floods and landslides killing over 180 people.

Tags: cyclone mora, bangladesh meteorological department, prime minister sheikh hasina, cyclone shelters
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka

Lifestyle Gallery

Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
 

ARM unveils new Cortex A75, A55 CPU architectures

The A75 is a performance-oriented CPU architecture and is a natural successor to the current A73 design.
 

Vadodara residents create record for most people sweeping street

Around 5,058 people joined to create the record with their broomsticks in hand and swept the area in groups of 50 to make it cleaner than before. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Dhaka to launch Bangabandhu-1 satellite by June 2018

Thales Alenia Space, a French aerospace manufacturer, is manufacturing the satellite at a cost of Tk 2,967 crore. (Photo: File/Representational)

Sri Lanka struggles with scarcity of clean water; toll rises to 183

The disaster is described as one of the worst-ever calamities since the 2003 floods. (Photo: AP)

Banned outfits in Pakistan operate openly on Facebook: report

The names of all banned outfits - including acronyms and small variations in spelling - were searched on Facebook to find pages, groups, and user profiles that publicly

Jadhav providing 'crucial intelligence' on terror attacks: Pakistan

Pakistan's Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said that Pakistan had enough evidence to prove that Jadhav was a 'spy.' (Photo: AP)

Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh coast, hundreds of thousands evacuated

Bangladeshis stand by the coast of the Bay of Bengal, before the expected landfall of tropical storm Mora in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Monday, May 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham