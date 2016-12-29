World, Neighbours

Pakistan: Brother kills mother of four over suspicion of illicit relationship

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2016, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 6:49 pm IST
Gopang confessed to have murdered his sister, on the suspicion that his sister was in an illicit relationship with a local man.
Karachi: A mother of four in Pakistan was allegedly killed by her brother on Thursday in a suspected honour killing in the southern Sindh province, police said.

Ghulam Hussain Gopang, the brother of the woman, was arrested following the incident in the Loung Gopang village near Kot Diji of Khairpur district, they said.

Gopang confessed to have murdered his sister, saying he was motivated to commit the crime on the suspicion that his sister was in an illicit relationship with a local man, police said.

The woman's husband, however, did not comment on his wife's murder, the Dawn reported.

Every year, hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan by their male relatives for "dishonouring" the family.

In July, a high-profile murder of social media starlet Qandeel Baloch allegedly by her brother over "honour" prompted the government to pass a bill in the parliament invoking stronger punishments for those involved in such killings.

Tags: honour killing, ghulam hussain gopang, qandeel baloch, extremism
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

