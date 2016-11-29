 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: Indian spinners run riot, England 9 down
 
General Qamar Bajwa takes over as Pakistan's new army chief

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 1:07 pm IST
Gen Raheel handed over the command of the army to Chief of Army Staff Bajwa at a ceremony held in the Army Hockey Stadium.
Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took over as Pakistan's new army chief, succeeding Gen Raheel Sharif at a ceremony held in Rawalpindi.

Gen Raheel handed over the command of the army to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa at a ceremony held in the Army Hockey Stadium, close to the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday appointed Bajwa as army chief by elevating him to the rank of four-star general.

Raheel in January had declared he would not seek extension. "I will retire on the due date," he had said.

There were speculations that the PML-N government would give him extension at the eleventh hour citing reasons that he was needed by the country to lead war on terror. The post of Army chief is the most powerful in Pakistan.

Tags: pakistan army, pakistan new army chief, general qamar javed bajwa
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

ADVERTISEMENT
