World, Neighbours

Pak PM blames 'illiteracy, poverty' reason behind oil tanker fire, toll at 175

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
'Toll may continue to rise as most of the injured, over 60 people, have received 60 to 100 per cent burn injuries,' a senior official said.
Charred bodies lie beside the burnt trailer of the oil tanker that caught fire following an accident on a highway near the town of Ahmedpur East, some 670 km from Islamabad on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
 Charred bodies lie beside the burnt trailer of the oil tanker that caught fire following an accident on a highway near the town of Ahmedpur East, some 670 km from Islamabad on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Lahore: With the death of 10 more people, the toll in Pakistan's oil tanker fire rose to 175 today, making it one of the deadliest accidents in the country.

The patients breathed their last at Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad burn centres.

"The death toll in the oil tanker inferno on Thursday rose to 175 as 10 more succumbed to their injuries. The toll may continue to rise as most of the injured, over 60 people, have received 60 to 100 per cent burn injuries," a senior official Jam Sajjad said. Quoting doctors, he said "it will be a miracle if they survived".

The patients having 60 to 100 per cent burns are being anaesthetised, Sajjad said.

A senior doctor at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore said many burnt patients are not kept in isolation rooms because of shortage of such rooms in burn centres in the hospitals in Punjab province.

"Such patients are vulnerable to infection which is most common cause of mortality in burn patients," the doctor said.

At least 120 people including women and children were killed on the spot and 140 injured last week a day before Eid when they rushed to collect leaking fuel from a crashed oil tanker in Bahawalpur, some 400 km from Lahore.

The tanker, which was headed for Lahore, overturned on the national highway after one of its tyres burst and the driver lost control over it.

The driver, who died on Wednesday, could not record his statement as he had received 90 per cent burn injuries, a Punjab government spokesman said.

So far, 125 people have been laid to rest after establishing their identity through DNA test, he said, adding that the identification of others was underway.

Video images of the people gathered to collect petrol from the overturned oil tanker emerged showing young and old people filling their bikes with the spilled oil and collecting it in bottles.

The leaking fuel was even flowing along the highway in the fields. A number of people were seen sitting near the fields collecting fuel in cans and bottles. Suddenly, the tanker exploded and within seconds the fire erupted giving no chance to the people present there to leave the place.

According to a preliminary report, the tragedy might have been averted had the motorway police reached there on time and cordoned off the area.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said "illiteracy and poverty" is a reason behind this incident. The preliminary report also said: "The fire broke out after someone lit a cigarette among the victims and threw its butt".

A video before the incident also emerged on social media showing that a man was smoking a cigarette and he inadvertently threw its butt.

Tags: pakistan oil tanker fire, jinnah hospital, eid, punjab government
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

A still from the film.
 

Priyanka Chopra looks smokin’ hot in an all-black oversized attire!

Priyanka Chopra in New York at the premiere of the show- 'The Defiant Ones.' (Pic: Instagram/priyankachoprafanslub)
 

2.0: Hot air balloons fly all over Hollywood, no pics of Akshay-Rajini on them

100-foot-tall hot air balloons being released at Hollywood park, in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.
 

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.
 

Manoj Tiwary opens up on his fight with Gautam Gambhir during Ranji Trophy 2015

It was reported that Gautam Gambhir had spoken against former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and Bengalis and that did not go down too well with Manoj Tiwary. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Samsung unveils its own dual-camera sensor at MWC Shanghai

With this sensor, it seems that Samsung is not joining the race for higher zooming capabilities, like most of its competitors in the market and has instead focussed on what actually matters to the user – a bright and clear photograph. (Photo: Android Authority)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sikkim standoff: After India, Bhutan protests to China over border road dispute

(Photo: Representational/File)

Aggravates an already tense situation: Pak slams Modi-Trump meeting

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Sikkim stand-off: China says India has 'hidden agenda'; Bhutan demarches Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang. (Photo: AP)

Amid standoff in Sikkim sector, China says India must be 'taught the rules'

The article comes amid tension on the Sino-India border following a scuffle between the personnel of the Indian Army and the PLA (Photo: Representational/File)

Woman in US set on fire by ex-lover; undergoes 56 surgeries, dies due to burns

If Slager goes to trial for murder, there is evidence recorded by Malinowski in January that could be used in the case. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham