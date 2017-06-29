World, Neighbours

Aggravates an already tense situation: Pak slams Modi-Trump meeting

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 10:54 am IST
The Joint Statement is singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in South Asia, Pak said.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan criticised the Indo-US joint statement asking Islamabad to rein in cross-border terrorism, saying it failed to address key sources of tension and instability in South Asia and "aggravates" an already "tense situation".

The meeting in Washington between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a missed opportunity to induce India to alter its policies inimical to peace in the region, the Foreign Ministry said here in a statement.

The Joint Statement is singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian region, it said.

"By failing to address key sources of tension and instability in the region, the statement aggravates an already tense situation," it said.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, India and the US vowed to strengthen cooperation against terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D Company, while asking Pakistan to ensure that its soil is not used for terror strikes against other nations.

In a joint statement released after talks between Modi and Trump, the two nations called on Islamabad to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups."

The foreign office, criticising the Indo-US joint statement, said "India's persistent gross human rights violations in Kashmir and state-backed persecution of religious minorities in India need to be replaced by respect for basic human dignity, protection of life, property and freedom of speech".

"Democratic stewardship, as claimed in the statement, demands that as a minimum," it said.

Pakistan firmly believes in the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and supports the peaceful struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self determination -- a right promised to them by the international community through repeated UN Security Council resolutions, it said.

"Any attempt to equate the peaceful indigenous Kashimiri struggle with terrorism, and to designate individuals supporting the right to self determination as terrorists is unacceptable," the foreign office, apparently referring to the designation of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a "global terrorist".

Equally unacceptable is the "willful disregard of the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashimiri civilians". This undermines the ideals and principles of the UN Charter. It endangers peace and security in the region, it said.

Pakistan stands ready and committed to resolve all outstanding disputes, especially Jammu and Kashmir, with India through peaceful means and in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions that underscore the importance of addressing the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, the foreign office said, adding that this is a commitment that India also needs to make publicly.

Pakistan has been the "primary victim of terrorism" in the region and claimed that its contributions and sacrifices in fighting terrorism are un-matched, it said.

"Through relentless security operations, we have achieved significant success in eliminating terrorists and their networks from our soil without discrimination. We are committed to bring the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from our soil.

"Pakistan expects the international community to unequivocally stand with it in this fight against terrorism," the foreign office said.

Regrettably, those who seek to appropriate a leadership role in the fight against terror are themselves responsible for much of the terror unleashed in recent years in Pakistan, it said.

"India has supported the Tehrek-Taleban as a proxy against Pakistan from across the border. India's culpability in creating this further source of regional insecurity cannot be ignored," the foreign office said.

Pakistan is also deeply concerned on the sale of advanced military technologies to India. Such sales accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability in South Asia, it said.

This further emboldens India to adopt aggressive military doctrines and even contemplate military adventurism.

Transfers of modern military hardware and technologies as well as repeated exceptions made for India have dis-incentivised India to engage in efforts to establish a strategic restraint regime and durable security architecture in the region, the foreign office added.

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, modi-trump meeting
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

 




Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a joke as first lady of US Melania Trump looks on, at the White House, Washington DC, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, Donald Trump tough message to Pak: Stop terror attacks

Pak told to ensure its territory is not used to launch terror attacks on other countries.
28 Jun 2017 1:05 AM
President Donald Trump speaks as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens as they take turns making a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Modi-Trump joint statement: Fight against terrorism tops the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump today struck a common note on terrorism.
27 Jun 2017 5:10 AM
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi takes a jibe at Pakistan’s terror agenda

The Prime Minister said the world could have put India in the dock for launching the strikes.
27 Jun 2017 4:02 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.
 

Moto E4 to launch soon; prices start at Rs 8,700

Moto E4 packs a 5-inch HD display (720 x 1280 pixel resolutions) and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. (Image: Moto E4 smartphone)
 

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have their own individuality: Shikhar Dhawan

"Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different," said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Cricket Australia warn players over unemployment as pay row deadline looms

The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are huge names on the subcontinent and would be in big demand. (Photo: AP)
 

5-yr-old girl offers her piggy bank to cops as ‘bribe’ in Meerut

(Representational image)
 

Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sikkim stand-off: China says India has 'hidden agenda'; Bhutan demarches Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang. (Photo: AP)

Amid standoff in Sikkim sector, China says India must be 'taught the rules'

The article comes amid tension on the Sino-India border following a scuffle between the personnel of the Indian Army and the PLA (Photo: Representational/File)

Woman in US set on fire by ex-lover; undergoes 56 surgeries, dies due to burns

If Slager goes to trial for murder, there is evidence recorded by Malinowski in January that could be used in the case. (Photo: Facebook)

Pak on frontlines of anti-terror, says China after India, US' allegations

His remarks came in response to the India-US joint statement issued after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

China should allow Nobel laureate Xiaobo’s treatment abroad: US envoy

A police officer stands guard beside a picture of jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese government liaison office in Hong Kong. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham