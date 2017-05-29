World, Neighbours

Maintain restrained approach: China tells India on Bhupen Hazarika bridge

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 8:51 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Besides connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh, the bridge can facilitate movement of heavy military equipment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola-Sadia bridge, the country's longest river bridge, in Assam on Friday. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola-Sadia bridge, the country's longest river bridge, in Assam on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Monday asked India to maintain a "restrained and measured" approach to resolve the boundary dispute through negotiations, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a strategic bridge linking Assam with Arunachal Pradesh, claimed by Beijing as South Tibet.

Asked for its reaction to the inauguration of India's longest bridge, the first major infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh, the Foreign Ministry said China's position on the eastern part of the China-India boundary is consistent and clear.

"We hope that the Indian side on the relevant issues will take a restrained and measured attitude on the boundary issue before the final solution, and work together with the Chinese side to control disputes, safeguard regional peace and tranquillity along the border," the ministry said.

"China and India should resolve the territorial dispute through negotiation and consultation," it said, without directly referring to the bridge. Over the years, China has been ramping up infrastructure including massive construction of rail, road and airports in Tibet, sparking concerns in India as it could enable speedier and easier movement of troops.

India in recent years has stepped up its infrastructure in border areas. The 9.5-km long bridge inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on May 26 is India's longest bridge. Besides connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh it can facilitate movement of heavy military equipment including battle tanks to frontier areas.

While China has so far claimed Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covers Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war. The two sides have so far held 19 rounds of talks with Special Representatives to resolve the boundary dispute.

Tags: bhupen hazarika bridge, india's longest bridge, china-india ties, narendra modi
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dhola-Sadia Bridge, the country's longest river bridge, over the Lohit in the eastern most tip of Assam connecting Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

NDA at 3: Modi opens longest bridge in Northeast, blames UPA for delay

The 9.15 km long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour.
26 May 2017 12:25 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 schematics leaked; reveals edge-to-edge display

According to a report from Economic Daily News suggests that the current Touch ID will be replaced by another system that will work when the user places finger on the OLED display.
 

Samsung J5 and J7 2017 editions leak in video

It seems that Samsung has realised its product's weakness and therefore worked hard on the J5 and J7 for 2017.
 

What does Vulcan API do on Android Nougat?

The Vulcan is making your Android smartphone more efficient while rendering jaw-dropping graphics for enabling next generation visual advancements on existing hardware.
 

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak SC rejects petition of Nawaz Sharif's son against Panamagate JIT

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

ICJ will neither acquit nor release Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak lawyer

The ICJ on May 18 stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 177

Sri Lanka's monsoon death toll has climbed to 177 in the island's worst flooding in 14 years (Photo: AFP)

US visa grants: 28 per cent increase for India, 40 per cent decline for Pak

A similar analysis of 50 Muslim majority countries reveals that number of visas issued to their nationals has also declined by 20 per cent in April as compared to their monthly country average last year, the report said. (Photo: Representational)

Pakistan rethinking position on Saudi-led military alliance: report

Pakistan's former army chief General Raheel Sharif. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham