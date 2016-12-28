World, Neighbours

Chinese media plays down criticism of economic corridor within Pakistan

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 8:21 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 8:21 am IST
The report also said it was 'undeniable' that there have been controversies over CPEC.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China's official media on Tuesday played down the growing criticism within Pakistan over the $46 billion CPEC, saying the project has made "remarkable progress" though India has opted for "disrupting" the initiative.

"Three years on, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), described by Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as a "game changer" for the entire region, has entered into full implementation in 2016 and remarkable progresses have been achieved," a commentary in the state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Referring to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong's comments, it said 16 early harvest projects, including several power stations, highways and projects related to Gwadar Port, were under construction and tens of thousands of new jobs have been created for local people.

Last month, China started operating the Gwadar Port which is being connected with Xinjiang through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by dispatching ships loaded with goods brought by trucks from China to Middle East.

"There are at least 39 projects, (in CPEC) the majority of them related to energy, where obvious progress has been seen during 2016," Saeed Chaudhry, director of the Islamabad Council for International Affairs, told Xinhua in a recently.

Mr Chaudhry's remarks include the second phase of upgrading the Karakorum Highway from Havelian to Thakot and the highway linking Pakistan's largest cities of Karachi and Lahore.

Both of the two highways have been smoothly implemented and for the former, the Abbottabad Tunnel construction project has begun and seen substantive progress, it said.

While Xinhua report lauded the progress of the CPEC, an article in the state-run 'Global Times' criticised sections of Pakistani media for taking a critical view of the project.

Written by a research fellow in the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), the article criticised Pakistani journalist Cyril Almeida for putting out "irresponsible tweets" against the project.

"There is no denying the fact that there has been criticism of CPEC in Pakistan. There has been criticism of the government of Pakistan, mainly of the ruling party, over the percentage of shared routes of CPEC in Pakistan," it said.

"Every province wants to get the most out of it. It is like fighting over a cake before eating it. But even then, no political party ever raised objections against China. Rather, if there is one country over which Pakistan's political parties are united, it is China. The fight among the political parties is 'over CPEC' and 'not against CPEC'," it said.

The report also said it was "undeniable" that there have been controversies over CPEC and particularly, on the 'Belt and Road Initiative' of China.

Tags: cpec, china pakistan economic corridor, gwadar port, xinjiang, pok, nawaz sharif
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Technology Gallery

Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami’s father hits back at trolls targeting cricketer's wife

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was trolled on social media recently, because of his wife’s choice of clothes. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)
 

'Amul girl' may soon make way into your homes through merchandise

The Amul butter girl.
 

Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?
 

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad boy files complaint against grandma for reducing playtime hours

He later took back the complaint after being offered chocolates and assurances (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Hope India's Agni-5 missile test complied with UN regulations: China

China criticised media reports in India and outside referring to the Agni-5 as targeted at China and aimed at correcting India's strategic balance with Beijing. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image))

32 dead in Pak, 50 fall sick after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas eve

The toxic liquor killed at least 32 people, mostly Christians, and seriously affected others, a police official was quoted as saying by BBC Urdu service. (Photo: AP)

Do not forge friendship with India: Saeed to Pak Govt

Jammat-ud-Dawah cief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

Indus water dispute: World Bank president calls Pakistan FM

File photo of World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. (Photo: AP)

No decision to scrap Rs 5,000 notes to fight corruption: Pakistan

Pakistan Rs 5000 note. (Photo: Twitter/@TheBuGz))
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham