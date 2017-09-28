World, Neighbours

Hafiz Saeed, LeT are liabilities for country: Pakistan

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 7:10 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 7:10 am IST
It is very easy to say Pakistan is floating the Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeed and LeT. They are liabilities, Asif said.
Hafiz Saeed
 Hafiz Saeed

New York: Pakistan’s foreign minister has acknowledged that Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the Haqqanis and the LeT are “liabilities” for the country but it does not have the required “assets” to get rid of them.

Mr Khawaja Asif said that the US, which is putting pressure on Pakistan to tackle terrorist groups operating from its soil, once used to treat them as “darlings” just 20 to 30 years back.

US President Donald Trump had criticised Pakistan for its support to terror groups. “Don’t blame us for the Haqqanis (the Haqqani terror network) and don’t blame us for the Hafiz Saeeds (chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa terror group),” Mr Asif said at the Asia Society forum here on Tuesday.

Ready to work with US on terror: Pakistan
“These were the people who were your darlings just 20 to 30 years back. They were being dined and wined in the White House and now you say ‘go to hell Pakistanis because you are nurturing these people’,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run AP of Pakistan.

It is very easy to say Pakistan is floating the Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeed and LeT. They are liabilities, Mr Asif said.

“I accept that they are liabilities, but give us time to get rid of them because we don’t have the assets to match these liabilities and you are increasing them further," the minister said.

Pakistan is ready to work with the US for effective management of the Afghan border to stop terrorist infiltration and to facilitate a peace settlement in Afghanistan, he said. 

Tags: hafiz saeed




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
 

This Twitter user is mocking every nation's flag, here's what he said about India

He says he doesn't hate any of them but is just indifferent (Photo: Twitter)
 

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj named in BBC's list of powerful women

Mithali Raj led the Indian women's team to the final of the ICC Womewn's World Cup earlier this year. (Phoito: AP)
 

Woman in Belgium suspected to have cooker her 2-year-old daughter alive

The woman reported said they had to burn together to reach heaven (Photo: AFP)
 

Hardik Pandya posts Instagram photo with brother Krunal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

The 23-year-old Hardik has had a memorable series so far, with both ball and bat, scoring 181 runs in three matches so far, and picking up five wickets. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Watch: Here’s what Ravichandran Ashwin did to Paul Collingwood during county match

Sachin scored 82 runs off 130 deliveries to help Worcestershire score 335/10 in the first innings. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

After killing, they dug pits, threw corpses inside: Hindus recall Myanmar massacre

On Sunday, Myanmar's army said it had discovered two mud pits filled with 28 Hindu corpses (Photo:AFP)

Once US darlings, Haqqanis, Hafiz Saeed, LeT are now our liabilities: Pak

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: AFP)

6 rocket lands near Kabul airport after US defense secy Jim Mattis arrives: official

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital for talks. (Photo: File | PTI)

Panamagate: Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar indicted in corruption case

Pakistan's Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar (Photo: AP)

Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif says graft case based on lies

Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham