World, Neighbours

Petition in Pak SC seeks immediate execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
The petitioner urges the SC to order immediate execution if he failed to get his capital punishment overturned.
The petition asked the apex court to order the federal government to ensure an early decision under the domestic laws on any pending appeal by 46-year-old Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
 The petition asked the apex court to order the federal government to ensure an early decision under the domestic laws on any pending appeal by 46-year-old Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: A petition has been filed in Pakistan's Supreme Court seeking immediate execution of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav if he failed to get his capital punishment overturned.

Muzamil Ali, a lawyer by profession, filed the petition yesterday through Advocate Farooq Naek - a leader of opposition Pakistan People's Party and former Senate chairman.

The petition asked the apex court to order the federal government to ensure an early decision under the domestic laws on any pending appeal by 46-year-old Jadhav.

The petitioner requested the Supreme Court to order the immediate execution of the Indian spy if he failed to get his capital punishment overturned, Dawn reported today.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

A Pakistan military court had awarded the death sentence to Jadhav for espionage and subversive activities.

However, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), through an interim ruling, stayed Jadhav's execution till the time the case pending with it reached its logical end.

The petitioner also requested the court to declare that Jadhav's trial had been conducted in accordance with the law, that due process had been observed and that he had had consular access as was demanded by India.

The federal government, through the secretaries of interior and law, and the court of appeal constituted under the Pakistan Army Act (PPA) 1952, General Headquarters Rawalpindi, were named the respondents in the case.

The petition mentioned that Jadhav's mother had moved an appeal on April 26 under Sections 131 and 133(b) of the PPA.

According to Section 131, any person who considers himself aggrieved by the sentence of a court-martial may submit a petition to the federal government or the chief of the army staff.

Section 133(b) says that any person to whom a court martial has awarded a sentence of death or imprisonment for life may, within 40 days from the date of announcement of the sentence, can submit an appeal.

The petitioner argued that the people of Pakistan had a right of retribution against those who carried out subversive activities against their country, and that this right far outweighed the requirement to provide an information dissemination method to a convicted terrorist.

It also said that the conduct of India, its arguments and representation in the ICJ constituted a repudiatory breach of the 2008 agreement as well as the VCCR, and as such, Pakistan was not bound by the terms of the convention.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, petition, execution, pak supreme court
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: Screengrab)

Expedite hearing in Jadhav case, Pakistan tells ICJ again

The request was made in view of the upcoming elections for ICJ judges, scheduled to be held in November.
23 May 2017 10:59 AM
Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly calls for Jadhav's execution

The resolution claimed that Jadhav was a RAW agent 'involved in subversive activities in Pakistan'.
22 May 2017 8:56 PM
Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Jadhav verdict just a procedural order, not win for India: Pakistan's lawyer

Qureshi, who represented Pakistan at ICJ, also criticised India and the media for running a 'vicious campaign' against him.
21 May 2017 5:37 PM

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
 

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)

Sri Lanka calls for help as mudslides claim 100 lives

Sri Lankan army soldiers evacuate flood victims stranded at Agalawatte in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan reopens Afghan border on 'humanitarian grounds', says military

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard while people wait for the opening of the border crossing in Chaman, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Iranian mortar fire kills Pak man in Balochistan, causes heavy damage

The attack came a week after Iranian border guards fired five mortar shells into Pakistani territory. (Photo: Representational/ AFP)

Major Madhesis' alliance set for fresh protest in Nepal

A Nepalese election commission officer empties a ballot box prior to counting the votes of local elections in Kathmandu, Nepal on 15 May 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham