Nuclear tests in 1998 created balance of power in South Asia: Nawaz Sharif

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
Sharif, in his message to commemorate the historic nuclear tests, said that the day was an unforgettable day for Pakistan.
The Prime Minister said that after becoming a nuclear power, now was time to make the country an economic power. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998 created balance of power in South Asia and gave a strong message to the "enemies" that aggressors would meet an exemplary fate, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday.

Sharif, in his message to commemorate the historic nuclear tests, said that the day was an unforgettable day for Pakistan.

"Pakistan's nuclear programme created balance of power in South Asia, just becoming a symbol of peace as the smaller states in the region also heaved a sigh of relief," he said.

The Prime Minister said that after becoming a nuclear power, now was time to make the country an economic power, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

"Nineteen years ago, we had made country?s defence as impregnable. Today, with same dedication and passion, the country's economy is also being made strong and stable. In this age, the defence of any nation cannot be separated from its economic stability," he said.

Sharif said the journey of national economic development was going on with fast pace and "just like nuclear explosion, Pakistan will also carry out an economic explosion. The whole world believed in such possibilities," he said.

The nuclear tests also gave a strong message to the enemies that aggressors against Pakistan would meet an exemplary fate.

He said some 19 years ago, when the Pakistan Muslim League government decided to carry out nuclear tests, it had been facing numerous challenges.

"The nation is also thankful to the personalities who showed bravery at that time and played their role to make Pakistan an atomic power," he said.

