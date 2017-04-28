World, Neighbours

Pak to decide on India's request for Jadhav's consular access on 'merit'

PTI
Published Apr 28, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 8:22 am IST
Pakistan's assertion came a day after India handed over an appeal by the mother of Jadhav.
Kulbhushan Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that it will decide "on merit" the request made by India for consular access to its citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a military court on spying charges.

Pakistan's assertion came a day after India handed over an appeal by the mother of Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by the Field General Court Martial, to the appellate court, initiating a process to get his conviction overturned.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that India has sought consular access to 46-year-old Jadhav. "We have made it clear time and again that Pakistan and India have signed an agreement on consular access in 2008, and according to clause VI of that agreement, decision to grant consular access in cases where detentions and arrests relate to political or security matters, the request of consular access will be decided on merits of the case", he said.

Referring to Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale's demand for consular access to Jadhav during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday, the spokesman said that the Indian diplomat had submitted a request for an appeal "which will be examined by experts."

Zakaria's statement differs from that of army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor who had said last week that Jadhav was a spy and consular access cannot be given to spies.

Similarly, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was quoted by local media as saying yesterday that consular access agreement was related to prisoners and not spies. Pakistan has rejected India's request for consular access to Jadhav 15 times.

Zakaria alleged that Jadhav was a serving commander of Indian Navy, working for Indian intelligence agency RAW and was caught red-handed.

India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the navy but denies that he has any connection with the government. Jadhav made confessions, and was tried for espionage activities, Zakaria said, adding that his trial was conducted according to the law of the land in a transparent manner.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

The Pakistan Army had also released a "confessional video" of Jadhav after his arrest. However, India denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by Pakistan's agencies.

"Pakistan has always highlighted to the International Community that India uses Afghan soil against Pakistan and it has been repeatedly stated by those in India in position of authority and responsibility that their effort is to squeeze Pakistan from the eastern and western borders," he alleged.

He urged the international community to take note of "Indian state sponsorship of activities of subversion, terrorism and financing of terrorists against Pakistan."

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, military court, nafees zakaria, world news
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's Cassini shares first view from inside Saturn's rings

Saturn's atmosphere seen closer than ever before was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26 and released on April 27, 2017. (Photo: NASA)
 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan rejects India's demand for re-investigating 26/11 case

Hafiz Saeed (File Photo)

China should not follow India's unfair education system: Chinese media

Article said, class differentiation is a major barrier in obtaining higher education. (File Photo)

China floats first aircraft carrier

The 50,000-tonne new aircraft carrier, which will join an existing one bought from Ukraine in 1998, was transferred from a dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony in northeast Dalian shipyard of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC) amid streamers and champagne.

Pak denies India's demand for consular access to Jadhav for the 16th time

Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav. (Photo: Video grab)

India demands consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for 16th time

India has denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham