World, Neighbours

China will never own Islamabad's problem: Former Pak envoy

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Though China is emerging as significant player in the entire region and Indian Ocean, it has not challenged any country, Qazi said.
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping
 Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Islamabad: Asserting that Islamabad needs to address its internal issues, former Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Ashraf Jehangir Qazi has said that China would never own Pakistan's problems as it has its own vision and given its issues with the United States and India.

He made these remarks at a seminar titled "US Foreign Policy and Trump Presidency: A Review and Outlook" organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Centre for Policy Studies on Monday.

"Though it (China) is emerging as significant player in the entire region and Indian Ocean, it has not challenged any country. Let's see how Trump deals with China," the Dawn quoted Qazi as saying.

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Inamul Haq said that President Trump will find it very difficult to achieve the tasks he has been wishing for.

"World is moving towards a very dangerous future and problems are increasing for international community," he said.

Chairman Board of Governors of ISSI, Khalid Mahmood described the Trump's appointment as 45th President of America to an earthquake, saying the world is still feeling its aftershocks.

Senior Research Fellow and Editor ISSI Dr Talat Farooq said Pakistan would get affected by cut in foreign aid programme by the Trump administration.

She added that Trump has not given a clear foreign policy regarding Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tags: ashraf jehangir qazi, president trump
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Snapping of Indo-Pak talks only encourages terrorists: Pak envoy to US

Chaudhry said Pakistan wants peaceful relations with India (File Photo)

China's man-made South China Sea islands nearly complete: reports

China has refused to confirm speculation over whether it plans to declare an air defence identification zone over the South China Sea. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Video: Chinese man run over by high-speed train while trying to cross tracks

the high-speed bullet train approached and the man’s midriff was crushed between the train and the platform. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Scared' father of Bangladesh 'tree girl' ends treatment

Shahana Khatun, 10, has bark-like warts growing out of her face. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan initiates fencing Afghan border in 'high threat zones'

Pakistan army troops patrol near the Torkham border post between Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham