World, Neighbours

Bilawal, Zardari to contest elections, join Parliament

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 7:36 pm IST
Addressing a charged crowd, the father and son attacked the government over various issues, including Panama Papers and terror.
Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP | File)
 Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP | File)

Karachi: Pakistan's former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son PPP chairman Bilawal on Tuesday attacked the Nawaz Sharif government over corruption and "facilitating terror" as the father-son duo said they would contest polls to enter the current Parliament.

In his first major public appearance after returning from an 18-month self-imposed exile, the 61-year-old Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman said while he would contest elections from Nawabshah, Bilawal will do so from Larkana in Sindh province, a development that could affect the country's political scenario in a major way.

Addressing a charged crowd of PPP supporters while observing the 9th death anniversary of his wife and slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh – a village that contains the family graveyard of the Bhutto family, the father and son attacked the government over various issues, including Panama Papers and terror.

Zardari also criticised Prime Minister Sharif for his cordial ties with his Indian counterpart saying, "Mian sahib, have you ever thought of the children in Kashmir as to what do they feel when you have luncheons with Narendra Modi."

He began by saying he wanted to share the "good news I had promised to share: Bilawal and I will contest the election now, right now, (and sit) in this Parliament".

"I will contest the election on my sister's (Azra Pechuho's) seat and Bilawal on (Ayaz) Soomro sahib's seat," he said.

Zardari's announcement is being interpreted as a strategy to enter parliament through by-elections in the two constituencies and fresh polls will have to be called in such a situation, the Dawn reported.

"We have sacrificed much for the sake of democracy and politics to save Pakistan. We will not leave this Mughal emperor (Sharif) to rule," Zardari said.

"Mian (Sharif) Sahab, we gave you this democracy as a sacred trust. We made every decision with your input. We made decisions in Parliament through consensus. It is a pity that you seem to have forgotten all your promises today," the former president alleged.

"I am not coming to the Parliament to topple you; we only intend to teach you certain things, to consult with you on national issues," he said, adding: "We have fought dictators, but never raised our voice against the military."

In his fiery speech, Bilawal lashed out at the PML-N government on multiple fronts, including terrorism and religious extremism.

"The world wants to call us a terrorist state, (and yet) people in your cabinet facilitate terrorists," the 28-year-old PPP chairman alleged while addressing the Prime Minister.

"If something were to happen tomorrow, you will run away, but the 20 crore people of Pakistan will stay here," he added.

On Sharif and his family's name appearing in the Panama Papers, Bilawal said: "Do you think it is that simple? So you think we are idiots?"

"Your entire government is full of scandals," he alleged and warned of strong protests by his party if the Panama bill is not passed in the National Assembly.

Tags: asif ali zardari, nawaz sharif, pakistan people party, narendra modi
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

Nation Gallery

Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several trips across the world in 2016, mostly covering the Asian countries including Afghanistan and Japan.

Yearender 2016: Where did Narendra Modi go this year?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the night of November 8, declared Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal tender. The decision caused inconvenience to people across India, but they tried to ease the pain in different and sometimes humorous ways.

Yearender 2016: The lighter side of demonetisation
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Amul girl' may soon make way into your homes through merchandise

The Amul butter girl.
 

Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?
 

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad boy files complaint against grandma for reducing playtime hours

He later took back the complaint after being offered chocolates and assurances (Photo: YouTube)
 

Ravichandran Ashwin feels he could have been a part of Tamil film Chennai-28 II

R Ashwin was recently won ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Do not forge friendship with India: Saeed to Pak Govt

Jammat-ud-Dawah cief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

Indus water dispute: World Bank president calls Pakistan FM

File photo of World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. (Photo: AP)

No decision to scrap Rs 5,000 notes to fight corruption: Pakistan

Pakistan Rs 5000 note. (Photo: Twitter/@TheBuGz))

Never asked Raheel to help me leave Pakistan: Musharraf

Former Pakistan prime minister Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: AFP)

China tests new stealth fighter, eyes its export

China’s first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, and five naval warships passed by Taiwan and sailed into the contested South China Sea on Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham