Pak envoy to UN removes tweet praising Mahershala’s Oscar–because he’s Ahmediyya

ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
The Ahmadiyya population in Pakistan has often come under persecution and discrimination by the Sunni majority.
The tweet was later taken down (Photo: Screen grab)
 The tweet was later taken down (Photo: Screen grab)

New Delhi: As Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win Oscar for his role in Hollywood flick ' Moonlight', Pakistan's Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi tweeted in support of his achievement.

However, Lodhi's tweet came under fire for promoting Ahmadiyyas considered to be "non-Muslims" in Pakistan.

Lodhi removed the tweet soon after the post.

Ali, a Muslim convert since 1999, joined the minority Ahmadiyya Community, a move seen as heretical by other Islamic sects in 2001.

The Ahmadiyya population in Pakistan has often come under persecution and discrimination by the Sunni majority.

Currently, Ahmadi Muslims across the world are facing persecution because of their religious beliefs. Particularly in Pakistan, Ahmadi Muslims are severely persecuted and lack basic civil rights such as freedom of speech, religion and the right to vote.

