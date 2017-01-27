World, Neighbours

India 'impeded' SAARC process: Pakistan's Sartaj Aziz

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
He also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional cooperation under the umbrella of SAARC.
Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister's advisor on foreign policy Sartaj Aziz on Friday alleged that India, which boycotted SAARC meeting in Islamabad, "impeded" the grouping's process and "violated" the spirit of its Charter.

Aziz said this during a meeting with outgoing South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary General Arjun Bahadur Thapa who is on a visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan was looking forward to welcoming SAARC leaders for the 19th Summit in November but it was postponed when "India impeded the SAARC process and violated the spirit of the SAARC Charter", Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

"Pakistan remains committed to hosting the 19th SAARC Summit at Islamabad at the earliest so that the objectives of regional cooperation under the SAARC umbrella can be pursued more vigorously," FO quoted Aziz saying in the meeting.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional cooperation under the umbrella of SAARC for promoting welfare of the people of South Asia, improving their quality of life, economic progress, social uplift and cultural cooperation.

Aziz said that due to several impediments and challenges, SAARC has been unable to fulfill the vision that was laid out for it by its founding members.

Aziz said he believed that the SAARC Secretariat could play an important role as catalyst to bring all the member states together and ensure timely and effective implementation of programme and activities that would benefit the region.

Thapa emphasised the need to overcome the difficulties the organisation faced and expressed hope that the 19th SAARC Summit would be held in Islamabad as soon as possible.

Thapa, who paid a farewell call on Aziz, also held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, who appreciated Thapa's contributions to the SAARC process and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the SAARC objectives.

Chaudhry emphasised that internal and bilateral problems of member states must not be allowed to affect the organisation and that 19th SAARC Summit should be held as soon as possible to put the whole SAARC process back on track.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) hosted a lunch for the Secretary General, which was attended by Amjad Hussian Sial, Secretary General-elect of the SAARC.

Thapa who hails from Nepal, is the 12th Secretary General of SAARC. He will complete his tenure on February 28 after which Amjad Hussain Sial, former Special Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is to take charge as the next Secretary General of SAARC.

Tags: saarc, sartaj aziz

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
 

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)
 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Bangladeshi man with 28 wives nabbed after complaints of dowry harassment

45-year-old Yasin Byapari (Photo: Facebook)

Qandeel Baloch's father changes statement, refuses to testify against suspect

Qandeel was found strangled in her house in Multan, some 350 kilometres from Lahore, on July 16, 2016.

Set up CoA to resolve Indo-Pak water disputes: Sharif to WB

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: File)

Pak regulator bans anchor for hate speech

Banned journalist Amir Liaquat. (Photo: Twitter)

Hold India ‘accountable’ for its crimes in Kashmir: Pakistan

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that January 25 reminds Pakistan about the alleged
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham